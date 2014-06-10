Boris and Doris On the Town

Lawyers for Kids: Mastantuono & Coffee SC’s Lawyers for Boys & Girls Clubs cocktail fundraiser raised an all-time high. Craig Mastantuono recognized his partners, including Rebecca Coffee. The Milwaukee Public Market’s upper level overflowed with lawyers, pols, judges and club supporters. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee President/CEO Vincent Lyles talked about the 41,000 kids the organization aids and praised Shantelle Williams, the club’s Wisconsin Youth of the Year. He thanked attorney Bill Fox, club trustee and general counsel for 46 years. Fox’s fellow legal eagles included Mike Hanrahan, Shannon Allen and Jake Manion, there with his wife, Kate McChrystal, and adorable 16-month-old Finley.

Mingling were Lagmann’s Nancy Morris, Foley and Lardner’s Mike Lueder and his wife, Tonya, and public defender Yvonne Vegas. Among the club staff were COO Denisha Tate, program manager La’Ketta Caldwell and development director Steve Dykema.

Good Cause Showcase: At the Raise a Glass to Hope preview party of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse, guests toured the elegant home of Cecelia Gore and Randy Bryant. Visitors then headed downhill to Colectivo Coffee for libations and delicious food bites, with music by the Andrew Gelles Band. Rob Foote was on hand for the awarding of the Christy Foote Fighter Award, honoring his late wife.

Kadie Jelenchick and Colleen Reilly co-chaired the event with help from Sheila Geis, Ellen Irion, Susan Mikulay, Katie Mohr, Susie Tweddell and Shorewest Realtor volunteer coordinator Sandy Jandegian. Among the docents from Shorewest were Sarah Leinweber, Ellen Ostermann, Kim Bartolotta and her husband, Mark, and Julie Richter, plus Cathy Spyres and Linda Borchardt.

Making the rounds were Gail Groenwoldt, Jean LaTour, Nina Sarenac and her boyfriend, Dominique Delugeau, Suzanne and Michael Hupy from Hupy and Abraham, and Gail Lione and Administrative Patent Judge Barry Grossman, now commuting between Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. Among the Bryant/Gore contingent were Cecelia’s sister, Celeste Gore, niece Emmanuelle Haye, Craig McKenzie and his wife, Kelley, and their bubbly daughters Charlize and Cianna, June Perry, Jim and Nora Barry, Kal Lawler, Mary Beth Berkes and Katie Gingrass and Ted Bobrow.

Political Goodies: The mayor’s annual Restaurant Roundtable at Discovery World brought together Milwaukee movers and shakers. A plethora of delicious food offerings included McBob’s corned beef served by the kilted David Curley, the son of Patrick Curley, the mayor’s chief of staff. Classy Girl Cupcakes owner Erica Elia and cake decorator Samantha Wright showed off their amazing cake frosted with a Milwaukee skyline.

Mayor Tom Barrett circulated with his wife, Kris, along with his brother, John Barrett, and his wife, Gail. On hand were PR wiz Evan Zeppos accompanied by his daughter, Christina, state Rep. Fred Kessler, Mike and Donna Brady, Diamond Discs International President Ugo Nwagbaraocha, attorney Jonathan Goodman, COA Youth & Family Centers Executive Director Tom Schneider with Dale Metz from Realty Executives, and Jackie Fogel, owner of Beaver Dam’s Cedar Creek Pet Resort, and her friend, Sonia Utterback.

Holly Nannis and her husband, Paul Nannis, the former city health commissioner, chatted with current commissioner Bevan Baker. Jim Gramling said he was going robe shopping with his daughter, newly elected Circuit Court Judge Laura Gramling Perez. Afterwards, Jeff Bentoff and Steve Filmanowicz headed to the Vampire Weekend concert.

On Track: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre celebrated another successful season with its annual Cheers to Chamber gala called “Off the Rails.” The event was held at the Rail House, a trendy Walker’s Point party space. Among the hosting board members were special events coordinator Cathy Costantini, Keith Anderson, Erin Burke, Marsha Sehler, Victoria Temple Bonesho and her husband, Tom Bonesho, who offered dinner for six in the silent auction. Another auction highlight was a two-week stay in Cornwall, donated by Vern and Kathryn Herman. The always-humorous Dylan Bolin hosted the evening performance, with music by Susan Wiedmeyer and Tim Rebers.

Other board members included Max Seigle from WISN 12, Katya Zelenovskiy with her husband, Igor, Patrick Fennelly and his wife, Julia, Dr. David Paris, Allyson Nemec with her husband, Todd Badovski, and Casey and Mickey Ripp. Having fun were actors Rana Roman and Michael Torrey and Michael Cotey with his wife, Ellie, a costume designer. Dan Schley and his wife, Barb Haig, were there with Jim “Lips” LaBelle and his wife, Charmaine.

Street Fare: The grand opening celebration of the Original Brown Deer Village was a charming, old-fashioned street festival called Eat & Greet on the Street. Larry’s Market and other vendors’ food stands were bustling while Clay Covert of Neukirchen Wurst Company offered brat samples. Modus Design celebrated the June 1 opening of its beautiful rehabbed garage, hosted by partners Chris Schmid and Jennifer Jambor-Raninen. She was with her husband, Bill Raninen, plus designer Marisa Olejniczak.

Enjoying it all were Chiselled Grape’s Al Haas and his wife, Kris Jensen, Jeff and Nancy Taylor, John and Maria Ellsworth and Beth Urpanil. The 5 Card Studs rocked the crowd, with amazing dance moves by Jerry Stetz and Sherri Schallock. Brown Deer police officers Michael Lesnik, Mark Rooney, Joshua Morgan and Brian Guenette had a grand time as well.

