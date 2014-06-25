Boris and Doris On the Town

Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy Pasch, each candidate gave a quick stump speech. Milwaukee legislators included JoCasta Zamarripa and LaTonya Johnson. Outstate politicians included Amy Sue Vruwink, Beth Meyers, Margo Miller and Amanda Stuck.

Organized by Women Lead, hosts were Tanya Atkinson, Jackie Boynton, Karen Campbell, Patti Keating Kahn, Cathy Miller, Barb Notestein, Marci Pelzer, Linsey Sieger, Wendy Strout and Chelsea Domer.

Among the political contenders on hand were attorney general candidate Susan Happ; Sheldon Wasserman, planning a run for Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick’s seat; Milwaukee County Supervisor David Bowen and Tia Torhorst, both seeking Pasch’s seat; and Jonathan Brostoff, running for Jon Richards’ Assembly seat. Glad-handing were Gehl Foods President and CEO Katherine Gehl, Phyllis Brostoff, Hetty Tollefson, Marge Beil and Cierra Chesir.

Tall Tales: Ex Fabula, whose mission is “to strengthen community bonds through the art of storytelling,” held a fundraiser at Andy Nunemaker’s up-for-sale abode. Throughout the 7,000-plus-square-foot home, performers created on-the-spot tales: Ben Merens sang, Anja Notanja Sieger created poems, Tia Chianti Richardson painted, and The Broadminded comedy troupe of Anne Graff LaDisa, Stacy Babl and Melissa Kingston performed.

Ex Fabula Executive Director and Broadminded member Megan McGee orchestrated the evening’s frivolity.

Media guru Joel Dresang, Eric Feeder and Stephanie Wiedenhoeft of Your Personal Art Consultant helped out. Also roaming the halls were board members Leah Delaney, Angela Mancuso and Andrea Hoeschen, with her husband, Brad. Jenna Kashou was off to see The Right Now perform at Turner Hall. The band will play at her wedding to Ramsey Renno this autumn. Sazama’s Karin Hurley, chef Dan Niederloh and Lynn Brueggemann catered the gala.

Delicious Food Fare: Bavette la Boucherie is a meat-lovers’ treasure, a Third Ward butcher shop offering fresh, grass-fed cuts and delicious fare. Owner Karen Bell presents events such as Thursday’s Offal Happy Hour, wine tastings with her sister, Jessica Bell, and the occasional half-a-hog butchering demos. Recently watching Bell chop and carve were Jim Rand, pastor at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, and his son, Will; Lorette Russenberger, Jenna Saint Louis and Lisa Foster; and Michael Nath and Brian Schmidt.

A New Chapter: A party honoring Rebecca Bardwell, retiring after an impressive 36-year career in Marquette’s Department of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology, was hosted by husband Gene Braaksma. Guests were treated to tasty pizza baked in their self-made wood-fired oven by John Gerlach and Nerissa Eichinger. Among the pals and relatives from far and near were Robin Rafaelidys of Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece, while Dustin Kaulson traveled from Washington, D.C., and Cathleen Conley came in from Madison.

Bardwell’s students included Carol Stilson, who smudged and blessed the couple’s new tipi; Elizabeth Janners, there with her husband, Erik, Marquette’s music director; and former doctoral students Margie Jacques and Jeanne Herzog.

Other well wishers were Robin Ahrens and Bill Dosemagen, designer Laura Goldstein and Carl Landgren, and Sandra and Max Dermond.

Smooth Moves: A delightful soiree at La Lune Collection celebrated the success of the Danceworks 2014 Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap competition in May. The program featured winning dancers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Danceworks Executive Director Deborah Farris and La Lune’s Mario Costantini greeted the crowd and presented the Mad Hot Miracle Maker award to the BMO Harris Bradley Center team, led by CEO Steve Costello.

British-born dancer Neil Hollingsworth emceed a frenetic version of “Cha Cha Chairs,” with 20-some guest participants including Michael Mervis and Rotary’s Mary McCormick and won by Amanda Bernal. The children’s dance moves were charming as always.

Having a grand time were Danceworks board member Tim Frautschi and his wife, Sue; Mark and Julie Steinhafel; Brad Sehler and dentist Angela Lueck; Kristin Bergstrom and Lloyd Dickinson; Brenda Hobson and Janet Herring; and Michaela and Daryl Stuermer.

Bidding Adieu: A bittersweet farewell party was held for Kohl’s sourcing manager Deanna Inniss-Boettcher and her husband, Chris Boettcher, Milwaukee Country Club manager, who are moving to California, where he will be the COO of the Burlingame Country Club. Among the friends that packed the Milwaukee Athletic Club’s rooftop terrace to say goodbye were Beth and Joe Weirick, artists Clare Malloy and Scott Olson, poet John Koethe and Diane Bacha, YogaOne Studios owners Meg and Hernán Galarza, Tonya and Michael Lueder, Jennifer Shepard and Aksel Sidem, Aine and Michael Roberts, Val Lavion, and Ron and Elaine Katanick. Boettcher’s children, Michael and Caroline, were also on hand for the sendoff.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the July 10 issue of the Shepherd .