Boris and Doris On the Town

Land Stewardship: The Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation celebrated its 40-year history with a gala fundraiser at the Chalet at Little Switzerland. The organization has purchased or conserved more than 2,400 acres in the Cedar Lakes region. Organized by Mary and John Emory, a record 250 people joined the festivities, which included a competitive silent auction, open bar and Shully’s Cuisine Catering.

A moving video, “Celebrating 40 Years of Land Stewardship,” was created by Bob Boucher, the CLCF executive director, and videographer Ray Chi. The piece features founders Geoff Maclay, Doug Ziegler and Keith Franz.

Representing the clan of the late Paul Reilly, a founding donor, were his wife, Helen, son Paul and his wife, Didi, son Dave and wife, Ali, daughter Jane Segerdahl and her husband, Johan. Along with Geoff, the Maclays included his wife, Edie, and son Rip and his wife, Karen, and son Tod and his wife, Patty. Wendy Olsen, there with her dad, Ralph, and sister, Eugenie, auctioned a luxury sail for four on Lake Michigan. Circulating were Boucher’s wife, Dr. Mary Washburne, Laura and Joe Mantoan, and Mary and Dan Boehnlein.

Cycle Mania: A perfect evening blessed the annual ISCorp Downer Classic, a leg of 2014 Tour of America’s Dairyland. Race director Jack Hirt orchestrated the flawless event. An afternoon of racing included adorable children’s races, with a Blessing of the Bikes by Rev. April Berends from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Passing out free T-shirts promoting their new Nail Bar to open on Downer in late July were owner Tyan Soo and manager Van Nguyen, helped out by her sister, Aivy Nguyen. Soo’s husband, Steve Harrington, was there for support. Jen Smith, a volunteer from Church in the City, handed out free water and offered free loos at the church.

Though not in the race, Marci Pelzer and Sara Stum biked up from Bay View. Among the fans were C.J. Armour and Tim Dwyer; barber Jim Purcell, whose daughter Jennifer raced; writer Bill Embly; Dawn Tweedie, among numerous ISCorp team members; and Holly Harnischfeger with Dan Gehrke.

There were multiple Lake Drive lawn parties. A mob on Jeff Bentoff and Julie Penman’s lawn included neighbors Alex and Louise Kempe, once-neighbors Hon. Rick Sankovitz and Katie West, recently engaged Jeramey Jannene and Alison Peterson, city lobbyist Jennifer Gonda, Dave Reid and Mariiana Tzotcheva, Assembly candidate Jonathan Brostoff, and Lise and Shyam Sadagopan. Partying across the street at Christopher Zahn’s were Jonathan Scott, John Barnum, Mike Kohut and Patti Unrath from Waukesha.

Zwei Bier, Bitte: Six hundred-plus imbibers walked, rode and drove to the opening of the Hubbard Park Lodge beer garden, where eight kegs of free beverage disappeared in a gulp. Manager Noah Johnson and seven bartenders were kept hopping. Accordionist Jeff Winard squeezed out a mean polka. Enjoying the scene were restaurateur Russ Davis and his wife, Dina; Jonathan and Dawn Moberg and their nephew, Andrew Sullivan; Jayne Barry; beer lovers Sean Bollis, B.J. Gruling and Rick Clark; and acupuncturist Jody Curro Heinrich and her husband, Steve Heinrich.

Latin Delicacies: Mr. Sebass, once a Mexican/Peruvian eatery, is now concentrating on its Peruvian dishes under the expertise of Lima-native chef Juan Ludena. A B&D stop made for a delightful culinary experience, with delicious cilantro sauce on beef, a peanut sauce with chicken, ceviche and a refreshing chicha morada made with purple corn. Visiting were the chef’s daughter, budding actress Silvia Ludena, plus Christine Wallace and her daughter, Lillian Vazquez. Mango-jalapeño popsicles followed at the next-door Chicken Palace.

Painting Winners: More than 150 artists participated in the 14th annual Plein Air Cedarburg competition. Winners were announced at a party in the Cedarburg Cultural Center by emcee Victoria Benson. Top money prizes went to Kathie Wheeler, Tom Nachreiner, D.K. Palecek, Jenny Anderson and Jan Schmuckal. Mayor Kip Kinzel and Jill Hepburn also presented awards.

In the crowd were Mary Beth and Buzz Carr to support their daughter, Elizabeth Carr, with her husband, Jeffrey Whitmore. Among the “Ladies With Hats” organizers were Anne Schoenenberger, Wendie Thompson, artist Lynn Rix and the event’s founder, Sandra Pape.

Summer Soiree: Dr. Angela Lueck and Brad Sehler celebrated the summer solstice with family and friends. The chilly evening was warmed up with a delicious meal by caterer J.T. Bones and music by The Carpetbaggers, led by Matt “MF” Tyner, there with his wife, Janet Peshek. Sehler’s family included mom Marsha; cousin Max Seigle, a WISN 12 News reporter; dad Stan Sehler, D.D.S.; and his stepson, Mike Monroe. Old Nicolet friends included Chicagoan Darren Fabric and Floridian Jeff Gold.

From the dental world were Gary Stafford, dean of Marquette’s dental school, and his wife, dentist Cheska Avery-Stafford; Monica Hebl; John Moser; Tod Hammes; Tim McNamara and his wife, Jean; Jerry Jelacic; and Marquette dental students Justin Peters and Maria Barnes.

Among the neighbors were Barbara Barrow, Mike and Deirdre Cudahy and Betty and Jay Moore. Also on hand were Angela’s sister, Heather Weller, Robert and Cami Joseph and Paul Krajniak.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the July 24 issue of the Shepherd .