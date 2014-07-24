Boris and Doris On the Town

Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti discussed the extensive body of displayed work by 11 Magnum photographers. Members on hand included Christine Symchych, Kristen Carter, Lee Golden, Tony Krausen, Lindsay Lochman and UW-Milwaukee’s Jon Horvath, who, with MIAD’s Bob Smith, worked with the photographers.

Circulating were MAM Board President Ken Krei and his wife, Melinda, and MAM chief Dan Keegan, plus curators Brady Roberts, Tanya Paul and Brandon Ruud. Among attending artists were Paul Druecke, Sonja Thomsen, Kevin Miyazaki, John Riepenhoff, Dick Blau, Barbara Ciurej, Tara Bogart, Keith Nelson and Mark Brautigam, as well as the Haggerty’s Emilia Layden and Jon Prown and Claudia Mooney from the Chipstone Foundation.

Easy Grazing: Slow Food lovers gathered at the delightfully landscaped home of Mary Jo and Steve Shapson (aka “The Cheesemaker”) for a Community Cooks—Outdoor Pizza Party. Shapson related the secrets of making pizza in his outdoor oven, and the group then dined on the delicious results. Organized by Brooke Seipel, among the hungry attendees were Kathleen and Dwight Wills, Tiffany Bianchi, her son, Griffin, and Michael Ritmanich, Dr. Richard Stone and orthodontist Scott Arbit, food policy activist Karen Siegel, and Robert Stockinger and Dara Chappie.

Smelling the Roses: At this year’s My Best Friend Is Straight, the Cream City Foundation joined forces with Will Radler’s Annual Garden Party. More than 300 guests roamed the Radler Rosarium in Greenfield, with its two acres of manicured gardens featuring 2,000 roses, along with gazebos, arbors, terraces and outdoor fireplaces.

The program included CCF Board Chair Paul Milakovich, PrideFest Milwaukee President Scott Gunkel and Realtor Jim Schleif, with Radler discussing his operation.

Seen among the flower fanciers were Lynda Fleming from the Greater Milwaukee Rose Society and her husband, Ken; Roland Dittus; Gabriel Sanchez, a Prince impersonator; UWM’s Ewa Barczyk, just back from Poland, and Susan Modder; Geoffrey Bishop and Ali Khan from Nature’s Classroom Institute; Kristin Hansen from the ACLU; Lincoln and Lilith Fowler; ShoreTrips’ Julie and Barry Karp; Gail Kerr, owner of Fruit of the Bloom; Renee Kirnberger; Mary and Jim LaVelle; Doug McDonald; Jeanne Jarecki, the new executive director of RedLine Milwaukee; Ron Jacquart and Mike McCarthy; and Sarah and Catrena Reid. Paul Masterson snapped photos and Chuck Grosz made sure the event went off without a hitch.

Tradition, Tradition: Four generations of the Winter family have now celebrated their marriages at the Pfister Hotel. Morris and Dorothy Paschen started the tradition in 1924, followed by Charles and Bernalee Winter in 1948, Bruce and Susan Winter in 1979 and the latest being Andrea (Winter) Kitsis and Robert Kitsis. Flying in for the nuptials was the groom’s uncle, Eddie Kitsis, producer of “Lost,” “Tron: Legacy” and “Once Upon A Time.”

French Frolics: At the opening night of Bastille Days, instead of storming the fabled French fortress, B&D opted for wine and song. At the west end of Kilbourn Street, the 5 Card Studs attracted its usual exuberant following, including Kohl’s Nicole Krueger, Stephanie Thorvalson and Kathi Luljak. Nearby, curbside African drummers inspired dancers, including Rayesha Harris from the Nefertari African Dance Company.

At the east end of the avenue, the Squeezettes brought out the best in polka performing. Lynn Harvancik, president of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters, displayed amazing moves with John Pinter, as did Doc and Lepa Munns and Michael and Anne Pardee.

In the crowd were Jennifer Watzig and Christian Beck with Winston, their French bulldog; Kathy and Bilhenry Walker, heading to Madison’s Art Fair on the Square; Anne Lamb; and P.J. Murphy. Post-Bastille run, Jack Lake, David Kiernan and Steve Strohbusch all claimed to have “nearly won” the race.

Garden Strolling: The first Free Sunday at Lynden Sculpture Garden, sponsored by Mortara Instrument, was blessed with a perfect summer day. More than 300 people strolled the grounds and enjoyed the Skai Band, led by Kai (“Miss Kai”) Simone. Also in the 11-member group were singer Jay Robinson Suttle, with his mom, Patrice Robinson; Ella and Nora Gosetti, with their mom, Anne, looking on and brother Joel helping with the set up; and Andrew Nash, there with proud parents Marvin and Sonia Nash.

Guests also joined Heather Eiden for yoga sessions and did projects with Art Director Jeremy Stepien, aided by his wife, McNeal Stepien, and Keelin McMurtagh. Strolling around were Bryan and Bridgette Schiek with their children, and ex-Kohler-ite James Marzo, now a San Franciscan and a recent winner in the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art awards competition.

The always-debonair Michael Johnston made his Red Star Cocktail Club bartending debut, attracting a large crowd of his fans. Manager Lance Lanigan backed him up and doorman John Stiez celebrated his own b-day by creating delicious meatball snacks. Among the carefree imbibers were Jerry (“Gin and Tonic”) Skalmusky, hairstylist Joe Kender, Jeff Baas, Andy Schaidler, Brian Buchberger and Joe Pabst.

