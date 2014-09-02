Boris and Doris On the Town

Moon Ride: The inaugural Polish Moon Ride, raising money for the Wisconsin Bike Federation, brought out 376 eager bicyclists. After a kickoff party at Second and Bruce, they were in no hurry to cycle the 11-mile parade-style route through historic Polish neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s Near South Side. Running the show was Dave Schlabowske, Wisconsin Bike Fed’s organizer and deputy director, aided by Beth Pickhard, the group’s special events coordinator.

At the pre-soiree, the gang from Ben’s Cycle & Fitness/Milwaukee Bicycle Co. grilled sausages, with chefing by owner Vince Hanoski, Josh Tybring, Paul Warloski, Mike Madden and Jeff Zajdel. Partying were Michelle Comeau, Hunter Hagen, Nick Roepke and Chris Simpson. Wayward Kitchen & Bar owners Megan and Tyler Mason served terrific tacos with the help of Reed Johnson. Nearby, Robert Newhauser displayed a prototype of his bionic electric bike.

Riders included Barry Mainwood of Mainly Editing and co-founder of Midwest BikeShare, Inc. Both he and his wife, Julie, rode the signature blue Bublr Bikes, as did major sponsor Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development, there with her husband, Mike.

Also riding were John and Linsey Sieger, Jeff Bentoff, Gary Witt, Kurt Chandler, Steve Filmanowicz, Jeremy Janene and Carolyn Weber, co-owner at Third Coast Inn & Coast In Bikes. The gang celebrated with a post-ride party at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company. La Rondalla Voces Y Guitarras de Milwaukee and the Polish Moon Polka Trio entertained.

On the Stump: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke is making the rounds. Sisters-in-law Julia Uihlein and Lynde Uihlein hosted a packed fundraiser at The Brico Fund’s headquarters. Other hosts were Joe and Nancy Messinger; Jackie Boynton and Peter McAvoy, just back from an African safari where he brushed up against a silverback gorilla; Deidre Martin and Art Derse; and Eastmore Real Estate’s Leonard Sobczak.

Chatting politics were Hetty and Dick Tollefsen and their son, Charlie, with his wife, Amanda; politico Jenny Tasse with Maxine Wishner; Teresa Thomas-Boyd, director of the Milwaukee office of Citizen Action of Wisconsin; therapist Carney Silberg and choreographer Pam Kriger; Milwaukee LISC Executive Director Leo Ries and co-worker Nicole Robben; Christel Wendelberger and daughter Luisa de Vogel; Ginger Duiven, executive director of Literacy Services of Wisconsin; designer Michael Dillon; and filmmaker Janet Fitch.

Another Burke fundraiser focused on environmental issues, hosted by Dr. Mary Washburne and environmentalist Bob Boucher. Along with Burke were Martha Laning, vying for the state Senate’s 9th District seat, and Winnebago County Executive Mark Harris, working hard to muscle out GOP extremist Glenn Grothman in the 6th Congressional District smackdown.

Supporters included Laura and Mustafa Emir and their children; Karen and Mike McFadzen, a member of the Governor’s Wisconsin State Trails Council; Darren Bush, owner of Monona’s Rutabaga Paddlesports; environmental attorney Jodi Habush Sinykin and her husband, Dan Sinykin; Paul and Cynthia Feldhake from Port Washington; Charlie Dee and Anne Landre; Lori Gendelman; and Clark and Dede Reinke of Sheboygan.

Garden Delight: Once again, the weather gods cooperated by holding off rain threatening the annual Harry and Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue. More than 200 guests helped raise contributions for the facility’s impressive education programs. Dave Swanson of Braise orchestrated an amazing feast, classical musicians Ellen Scott, Cathy Kolb, Jonathan Brodie and Julie Slightam performed, while youngsters created art with the help of the center’s naturalist Naomi Cobb and arts educator Anna Grosch. Magician Matthew Teague wowed the crowd with his prestidigitation. At the silent auction, a to-be-catered MKE Localicious dinner at Lynden was a hot offering, won by Kelly and Chris Calvelli, a financial advisor from the evening’s sponsoring Robert W. Baird & Co. A second dinner was won by Daniel and Marie-Anne Ewig from Port Washington. Elizabeth Elser captured a beautiful Pam Ruschman painting.

The Bradley family was represented by Lynde Uihlein, her daughter, Sarah, with her husband, Steve Zimmerman; David and Julia Uihlein, their daughter, Liza Sadoff, and baby Rowan and good friend Peter Friedlander. From the art world were conceptual artist Paul Druecke; sculptor Linda Wervey Vitamvas and her husband, Dr. Jed Vitamvas; tapestry artist Sheila Held and her husband, Harvey; Nicholas Frank; Viswa Subbaraman, Skylight Music Theatre’s artistic director; designers James and Catherine Donnelly, headed to Europe for a hiking excursion; Kathleen Wills; and designer Barb Paulini.

Circulating were Alverno College President Mary Meehan, Baird’s Kathy Beronja and her family, Jack Douthitt and Dr. Michelle Zimmer of the Milwaukee Bonsai Society, and Lynden neighbors Craig and Kelley McKenzie.

Uptowner Charm: Bartenders Sarah Brittman and Bob Ellquist kept busy serving the usual cast of colorful patrons at Riverwest’s iconic Uptowner, which opened in 1884. Birthday girl Meredith Burton, a Montessori Institute of Milwaukee student, celebrated with pals Tara Gallagher from Kansas City, Zac Skinner, Shannon Manzke and Alexis Leineweber. Another birthday boy, Craig Bronk, also partied hard. Uptowner owner Steve Johnson introduced his brother Bill and Rene Howard-Paez, both with the soon-to-open Cristo Rey Jesuit Milwaukee High School.

