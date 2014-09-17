Boris and Doris On the Town

Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stopping by were Don and Mary Stacy; “urban wilderness” blogger Eddee Daniels; collectors Dr. Maja Jurisic and Don Fraker; Milwaukee Rep finance director Leslie Fillingham; Theatre Gigante’s Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj; and Patty Blommer and Tim Wallis.

Also circulating were Mulhern’s wife, Jill, and his fellow Pius High School teachers Craig Gyland, Pat Frederick, Cathy Burnett and Isabelle Solvang. The gallery’s guru, Tory Folliard, mingled with her husband, Tom, and daughter, Elizabeth, now with Coldwell Banker, and new gallery manager Jeff Townsend.

Next layover was at Wauwatosa’s Bridgetowne Custom Framing Gallery, where Bridget Griffith Evans was tempting patrons with her delicious-looking donut paintings. B&D yielded to temptation and purchased a mini-painting, while indulging in pastries donated by Joey Carioti, Cranky Al’s general manager. Gallery owner Peter Haise, former Onion honcho, dropped in early in the eve.

At the opening was Griffith Evans’ husband, Gene Evans, Bridget’s cofounder of Luckystar Studio, and their adorable 3-year-old, Olive; illustrator Mike Kasun and Joe Mancuso; Todd and Jan Graveline; Tamarack Waldorf School’s Amy Marks; and Emily and Peter Blinkwolt. Supervising were gallery manager Nick Berg and bartender Chris Bedwell, creator of beer cap art.

Rory Burke Foley purchased two paintings prior to the opening as a birthday present for her husband, Chris. Another donut fan is comedian Jim Gaffigan, who responded positively to Griffith Evans’ artworks through Instagram, racking up almost 2,000 “likes.”

And finally, after bouillabaisse at Le Reve, B&D headed over to the bustling Art*Bar for its latest happening, “Art Attack in a Plain Brown Wrapper.” The display was staged by the Martini Girls, Marcia Hero (M1), Marcia Hochstetter (M2) and Debbie Callahan.

The pub walls were lined with imaginative creations, each using a brown paper bag. First place honors went to artist Fred Bell for his delightful “Cat in the Bag.” Bell’s students—Fran Bauer, Gwen Werner, Alexa Hollywood and Patti Belbin—also showed pieces, along with Evelyn Patricia Terry, Thea Kovac and Debra Peterson, whose “Robin’s Nest and Egg” was a hit. Joanne K. O’Dell’s “7 Deadly Sins” invited viewers to vote for their favorite sin. At last count, Lust was easily edging out Gluttony, with Envy a distant last.

Backgrounding was The Flood, led by guitarist Cole Heinrich, whose fellow North Shore Bank pals were on hand to applaud. In the crowd were Art*Bar owner Don Krause and its off-duty bar czar Adam Golding, who also holds a second job at Flux Design, plus Paul Szedziewski, Thallis Drake and Ellie Quint.

Eating Local: Hungry guests flocked to the Urban Ecology Center’s annual Eat Local Resource Fair for its tastings, demos and info booths. At the Outpost Natural Foods’ display, Doris couldn’t resist purchasing Eating Locally All Year , compiled by Margaret Mittelstadt, the co-op’s director of community relations.

Other exhibitors were Chris Gross of Local First Milwaukee; Jessica Wetzel, with the Food Enterprise Development Network (FEDN); UW-Extension master gardener Kathy Rincon, her daughter, Cassie, and Ryan Schone, the Extension’s local foods coordinator.

On the upper level were Robyn Wright and daughter Anne showcasing their poSaNa Organics gluten-free mixes; Juiced! Mobile Juice Bar, manned by co-owner Brad Paradeis; Susan Knutson (aka The Naked Baker) serving luscious cookies; Bliffert Lumber’s Ken Converse; Stone Creek Coffee’s Edith Hammond and Phil Lenaghan; The Noisy Kettle’s Allison and Tim Poff; and Steve and Chris McDiarmid, of Reallygoods/Gorilly Goods, a sponsor of the U.S. National Kubb Championship.

Sampling goodies were Wellspring Executive Director Angie Rester; Cornerstone Counseling Services’ Jan Bourke; We Grow Greens’ Charlie Uihlein with his young farmer interns Markell Crawford and Cole Compton; cookbook author Liz Crawford; Lynne Schley; and Jonathan Brostoff, running for the 19th Assembly District seat.

Snapshots: An eclectic show by 10 members of The Urban Ecology Center Photography Club at Samara Garden and Home ranged from surrealistic work of exhibit organizer Ellen Mann to flower photos by Priscilla Farrell and Gary Peel.

Other exhibitors included Steve Morse, club secretary Diane Pagenkop, John Roach and first-timer Susan Modder, who captured a ribbon in the club’s recent rain photo competition. Holding down the fort at the opening were Samara owners Stewart Dempsey and Maribeth Celek, with Mary Eastwood and Mary Kelly among the many photo fans.

Congrats: Bronwen Davis and John Knappenberger, president and CEO at the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board, tied the formal, black-tie knot at a splendid Bacchus ceremony and dinner, with a nation-wide guest roster of family and friends. In other exciting news, a shout out goes to James Beard winner Justin Aprahamian of Sanford and his wife, Sarah, for their bouncing newborn boy.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Oct. 2 issue of the Shepherd .