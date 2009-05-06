Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

TEMPO International`honored women from around the state, bestowing its Leadership Award to the ever-radiant ex-Summerfest chief, Bo Black. Among the relatives cheering her on were son Blake, daughter Kelly, daughter Stephanie with her husband, Jay Anderson, and in-laws Barb and Steve Anderson.

Newscaster Kathy Mykleby introduced Bo with a clever Alphabet of Bo, starting from “A Is for A-One,” “B Is for Bo” and on through (C)oquette, (D)ough, (E)go up through Z, for the “Bo-Zone.” TEMPO honcho/one-time Summerfest intern Carla Rutley described Black as her mentor and cop shop spokeswoman Anne E. Schwartz regaled the crowd in opening remarks. Listening on were Joan Prince; Amy Burke; Sen. Alberta Darling; NML’s Karen Foster; and Sue Black and Laura Sprinkel, both just back from Mexico and swine-flu-free.

Free Blu drink vouchers were handed out, so many TEMPO-istas merrily ascended to the happening Pfister bar for “Fishnet Friday,” where Mequonite-turned- Chicagoan Myles Hayes crooned with his band. B&D ran into bar-hopping Julie Solochek and Gaurie Rodman of Irgens Development Partners, escorted by architect Scott Kindness.

The night still young, B&D then stopped at the opening of the beautifully redecorated Salon Nova. Greeting well-wishers were owners Michael Grober and Nova, developers of the Liquifan eyelash extension system; Nikole, an eyelash extension specialist; and aesthetic nurse specialist Michelle Melstrand. A score of friendly competitors dropped in to party: Karma Spa’s Tisha Barnes; Tammi Savic from Erik of Norway; Impressions owner Kitty Tierney; Andrea Maleu from Phoenix Hair Studio; plus designer Chunga. Well-coiffed tarot card reader Elliot Adam and archaeologist Jessica Dietzler were gearing up for an upcoming Rome trip. The night finally ended at our favorite Dogg Haus on Brady where Stacy Gans, model and soon-to-be RN at St. Luke’s, and her neighbor, Jacob Meldman, were also indulging.

Ads Up: McDill Design threw a 30th anniversary party at its trendy Water Street digs, attended by the entire staff of 21 employees, including Michael Dillon; Dan Necci; Rick Ebbers; Brenda Skibinski; Mike Grunwald; Karen Duffy, formerly with Laughlin and now in charge of McDill marketing; and Cindy Torroll and Jim Dines, who put together a clever pictorial history of the company, titled “30 Years of Bathing Suits, Big Glasses and Quality Design.” Also partying were a contingent from neighbors Fox, O’Neill & Shannon, including Bruce O’Neill, Mike Hanrahan, Al Young and Fran Hughes. Fellow creatives included Kevin Ford, design manager-trademark brands at MillerCoors Brewing Co.; Lynn Becker, print production manager at Meyer & Wallis; and MIAD’s Phil Belair. The Eisner Museum’s Cori Coffman was prepping for her own open house, a show featuring Cramer-Krasselt and Brooks Stevens.

Music Zone: Early Music Now’s “Spring on Marietta Avenue” was hosted by John Shannon and Jan Serr at their beautiful home, the renovated August Bergenthal residence. Guests toured the house and admired Serr’s studio in what was the former formal dining room. The group’s executive director, Charles Sullivan, circulated as performers Caen Thomason- Redus, Ravenna Helson, Rachel Weitzer, Charlotte Villwock and Brian Carlson entertained throughout the house.

Enjoying the sessions were EMN founder Thallis Drake and her husband, Doug; longtime EMN supporters Kathie and Tony Asmuth; Jane Bowers, a founding member; artists Leon Travanti and Carolyn White- Travanti; medieval historian Carlo Tuzzio; Julia Hinkel Penn and board president Janet Ahern. Helping out were Shannon’s niece, Sarah Shannon, and friend Sean O’Hara, both UWMers. Terry Ladwig of Saveur finessed the gourmet treats.

“Aquarius Redux”: B&D and a full house dug UW-Milwaukee’s rousing presentation of Hair, with its talented cast of 24. Standouts included the high-energy dancing of Cassie Motta, the beautiful voice of Nastassja Bates and Matthew Belopavlovich in his birthday suit. A fun-filled, pre-play reception was organized by Peppy O’Neill and her intern, UWMer Ken Ryan, bringing out the beads, tattoos and ’60s-style food such as Jell-O shots. Photographer Alan Magayne-Roshak wore his ’70s wedding shirt. Speakers included Andrea Simpson, executive director of the UWM Alumni Association, who introduced Wade Hobgood, dean of the Peck School of the Arts, who joked that his long list of accomplishments meant only “that I’m old.” The production’s director, Bill Watson, and choreographer Elizabeth Johnson put the play in the era’s artistic and sociological perspective.

In the audience were UWM Provost Rita Cheng and her husband, Tom; Associate Vice Chancellor Patricia Arredondo; Michael and Patti Gahagan; and a group from the Cedarburg Cultural Center, including Executive Director Matthew Brockmeier and his wife, Loretta; and artist Allen Caucutt and his wife, Susan.

What’s New: D&B ran into Steve Lutomski, now the publicist of Modjeska Youth Theater Company, who was getting ready to open this week’s Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, the first Milwaukee community-based theatrical group to present the beloved show. The next time you’re in Saukville, check out E-Collectique Runway Boutique. Owner Mikelle Flanner has put together a stunning collection of Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Armani and other vintage items.

Their next column will appear in the May 21 issue of the Shepherd.