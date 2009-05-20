Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

The first “Savor Milwaukee,” a preview of culinary treats and performances from the city’s summer festivals, was hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Hotel- Motel Association. Representing the ethnic fests, area hotels sponsored food stations lining the Pfister ballroom. Among them, the Wyndham Airport Hotel’s chef Axel Dietrich dished out delicious baklavah, chicken kabobs and dolmades for Arab World Fest. The hotel’s sales chief, Rick Pajewski, and catering director, Tricia Mallett, indicated they were gearing up for their sixth annual Summer Wedding Showcase at the end of the month.

Gals in the crowd were delighted with the pink boas handed out by PrideFest representatives. Mr. La Cage 2009/Prince impersonator Ritchie (Rich) St. James was appropriately dashing in his trendy Steve Harvey tie. Tempest Heat as Miss PrideFest and Mia Dumar, Miss PrideFest at Large, were stunning in their formal attire.

Entertainment included the Glencastle Irish Dancers, introduced by longtime Irish Fest executive director, Jane Anderson; Jim Waller and Holly Trimborn-Schuh as The Elegant Gypsies; and bandleader Ernie Brusubardis and friends, including Daryl Stuermer, lamenting the theft of his musical equipment during a recent garage break-in. In aviation garb, massage therapist Hope Walter and event coordinator Jaceleen Latin-Kasper from the Pfister’s Well Spa pitched the Air and Water Show. “Captain” Elizabeth Walsh, spa director, offered much-needed massages.

In the crowd were VISIT Milwaukee CEO Doug Neilson, moving back to hometown San Francisco at the end of the year, and Dave Fantle, the bureau’s VP of PR; Key Magazine editors Roger and Beth Stafford; Milwaukee Downtown’s Beth Nicols, excited that Freckle Face owner Deanna Inniss will be working part time for the association; the Milwaukee Theatre’s Richard Freiberg; Jeff Remsik, president of Bottom Line Marketing: Summerfest’s Vic Thomas; Joe Kurth and Cassy Scrima with the Pfister Hotel; and Ed Lump, president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

From Potawatomi were Kari Thomas, senior event planner, and Jennifer Peterson, a Milwaukee newcomer. The association also celebrated 2008’s tourism banner year in Milwaukee, with revenues surpassing 2007’s, despite the economy.

Gala Affair: More than 250 people flocked to the Midwest Airlines Center to support Lissy’s Place, a haven for homeless women. Operated by My Home, Your Home Inc., the facility opened in 2001. After a brisk silent auction, guests enjoyed a program where supporters were acknowledged. From St. Catherine Parish was Father John (Jack) Kern and Toni Wagner; Tim Scheid, former chair man of the board of directors of My Home, Your Home, and his wife, Sherry; and the late Jane Youngblood, who personalized more than 250 quilts she made for children in treatment foster care. Her husband, Larry, and the Youngblood family accepted the award.

A moving video was shown about the late Irma Walker, who founded Lissy’s Place 20 years ago. Walker’s daughter Connie Palmer-Jones now heads the organization.

There to honor Walker was her husband, Aubrey Palmer Jr., and their sons, Atlanta artist Charly “Carlos” Palmer and Aubrey Palmer III of Chicago. The evening program was co-emceed by on-air personality Cassandra McShepard and Nzinga Thompson, Miss Black Wisconsin 2009. In the audience were co-chairs Brian DeLorenzo of WaterStone Bank and his wife, attorney Kate Jochman DeLorenzo, with D’Angelo & Jones. Among the directors of My Home, Your Home were board chair Jeffrey Robb and vice chair Katie Peschel, a UPAF development director; plus Michelle Buckingham; Ed Konkol; Tim Frautschi, there with his wife, Sue; Bill Herd; Bernell Hooker; Eric Von; and Deborah Zemel.

Circulating were Julia Taylor, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee; Kahler Slater’s Barb Armstrong and her husband, MPS’s Tim McElhatton; Judge Bonnie Gordon; Bill and Carla Cummings; and MSOE’s Bob Lemke. Bob Lamb, a Lissy’s Place volunteer, headed his U.S. Bank table.

Dance Days: Ko-Thi Dance Company is celebrating its 40th season with a busy schedule, including performances at Bayshore Town Center and the Ravinia Festival. The “Reflections” concert program last week at UW-Milwaukee highlighted the company’s legacy.

A fun pre-show reception, hosted by board President Mark Ernst and Executive Director Una Van Duvall, was held at the Zelazo Center, with Ko-Thi founder Ferne Caulker looking forward to many more years with the company. Providing smooth music was the Phillip Hill Trio, consisting of Phillip Hill and brothers Allan and T.J. Harris, who met at Milwaukee Youth Symphony. Hill’s brother, Anthony Cobb, mentioned that he is launching a new company, Influencing Innovations, as is Ko-Thi vice chair Genyne Edwards, with her new consulting firm called Woo Connections.

In the crowd were board member Sheena Carey of Marquette; Sharon Williams, working on a Ko-Thi documentary; UPAF’s Cristy Garcia-Thomas; artists Evelyn Terry and George Martin, who has an upcoming show at the Museum of Wisconsin in West Bend; and longtime Ko-Thi fan Barbara Aho, owner of Flora Landscape Design.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the June 4 issue of the Shepherd.