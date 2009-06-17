Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Regency Redo: A crowd of 400 was treated royally at the $19 million Hyatt Regency renovation celebration. The top-notch event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an over-the-top reception in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom, room tours and more partying with kt’s Universal Love Band at the attractive new Bistro 333. The “Then and Wow” theme paid tribute to the ’80s, when the hotel opened, and to the present with themed food, drink, arcade games and even cars. Era icons included Matt Cookeas the Karate Kid and standup comics Charlie Buryas Sir Elton John and Michael Gauas TV cop Don Johnson.

Among the partiers were: developer Gary Grunau; Realtor Tom Bernacchi; Wisconsin Center District President Dick Geyer; Alderman Bob Bauman; Westown Association’s Stacie Callies; DCD Commissioner Rocky Marcoux; Heidi Kraus, now a global account manager with ConferenceDirect; Freckle Face’s Deanna Inniss, ready to celebrate her birthday the following day; Colleen Fitzgerald and Paul Mathews, who just returned from a jaunt to Scotland; Danae Davis from PEARLS for Teen Girls; Dean Amhaus, Spirit of Milwaukee president; and Rachel Wezek, of Ellingsen Brady Advertising, the event’s organizers.

U-Club Redo, Too: The University Club is tempting new members with a fresh new look, plans to build a first-floor English-style pub, and attractive membership incentives. A recent soiree treated members and potential members to a gourmand’s delight, from sweetbreads to Oysters Rockefeller prepared by executive chef Douglas Pallo. Accepting an invitation to wear fancy hats, the delightfully lidded set included Heather Waldorf, there with the impeccably turned-out Donn Dresselhuys; U-Club board member Julia Taylor; and artist Tizza Meyer, with her husband, Glenn. Meyer sported her own handmade felt cloche. Hosting board president Steve Balistreribrought his children, Nick and Amanda.

Guests included Discovery World CEO Joel Brennanand his wife, Audra, and Pat and Dan Fetterley. Alex and Louise Kempe lucked out with a last-minute baby sitter and stopped in. Also spotted was Lisa Blythe from Lisa’s List, gearing up for a big June 12 bash at Victor’s. Helping out was Eric Lassiter, who manages Financial Designs of Illinois with his mom, Rosielyn. The crowd enjoyed the music of Martelle Jossart on vocals, backed by keyboard impresario Theo Merriweather and bassist Eric Hervey.

Mad Hot Moves:A performance by the talented Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap (MHBT) kids was the high point of a fun-filled fund-raiser at the La Lune Collection headquarters. Executive Director Deborah Farristhanked Kathy and Mario Constantini, La Lune’s owners, and co-chairsMichaela Stuermerand her husband musician Daryl, ready for his upcoming Summerfest gig called Genesis Rewired. Proud dad Alderman Willie Hinesapplauded his son Cole, one of the MHBT champion performers.

Cheering on the kids were Danceworks’ board president, Tim Frautschi, and board members Roxanne Cook and her husband, Justin, and Jennifer Runquist and her husband, Alfonse; Pettit Foundation program officer Cecelia Gore and preservationist/ developer Randy Bryant, getting set for their upcoming nuptials; attorney Todd Farris; C. Michael Wright, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s artistic director; and Toni and Kevin Walzak from Walzak Marketing.

Among the MHBT sponsors were Julie Solochek, Donna and Donald Baumgartner, Amy and Dennis Connolly, and Margarete and David Harvey. The lively production was closely observed by Bella the dog as well as Liz Hildebrandt, the project manager of MHBT; tap leader Amy Brinkman-Sustache; and instructors Bob Hirschi; Rachel Payden; and Hannah Marquardt; Dani Kuepper, Danceworks’ performance director; plus development director Elyse Cohn and her assistant Hannah Wallisch. The Florentine Opera’s development director, Noele Stollmack, and Cindy Hosale were excited that they are soon moving part of their operation into a 3,000-square-foot corner of La Lune’s East Burleigh Street complex.

For the Cause: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation supporters came out in force to aid the cause by dining at the exciting new Smyth Restaurant in the Iron Horse Hotel.

A portion of the tab went to the organization. Circulating were Jordan DeChambre, owner of Elements of Style personal shopping service; video artist Garrett Gharibeh; Lake Hill House’s Cynthia Stoll and Tony Chakonas; Andy Nunemaker and Nina Sarenac; Abby Christofferson, starting a commercial sculpture company with her dad, Jeff, and her new roommate, Texas transplant Rachel Sokolik.

Designers Miranda Levy and Shannon Lee Molter previewed their circus-themed fashions, aided by models Anna Kasper and Austin Riley, the latter in snakeskinned undies. The clothing will be shown at the Nature Nurture runway fashion show at the MAM, June 26. Also modeling was the Ford agency’s Connie Tang. Cowboy-hatted John Stokes offered shoeshines.

Also dining for the cause were Adam Waite, David and Jill Baum, Adam Stoll, MSO trumpeter Mark Niehaus and Lisa Votapek, hair artist Roger Thompson from Beehive Salon and Spa, and RN Erika Livingston. Ensuring that everything ran smoothly were Nic Behrends, head “barsmyth,” and restaurant manager Troy Molen and Tom Schultz.

