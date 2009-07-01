Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

A Public Enemies Sneak Peek Speakeasy party at the RDI Stages was jammed with Wisconsin’s movers, shakers and friends of film. Clad in Roaring Twenties attire while checking guests’ secret passwords were actress Emily Vitrano and accountant Tim Grove. The snazzy soiree was organized by Sara Dahmen of Golden Chic Events.

Energizing the crowd, the Great Lakes Distillery gang poured dangerously delightful John Dillingers, Smoking Guns andcats pajamas!even a sexy-licious Lady in Red. Skyline Catering chef Ernie Wunsch deftly managed the food line. Pressing the flesh were Film Wisconsin czar Scott Robbe; filmmaker Ralph Pabst (not of beer fame), who has teamed up with Jeff Taylor in their Fresh Coast Production Resources; Will-Zen Film Investments’ William Zenobia; filmmaker Susan Kerns with Elatia’s industrial rocker guitarist Max Williamson; Dieter (Mr. Special Effects) Sturm; as well as acting coach Maureen Cashin Bolog with her husband, Keith Bolog, and former student Kim Ballou, now the owner of Dramatic Learning.

Checking out the shoot-’em-up movie trailer vignettes were Lizz Fabel and her husband, MIAD techie Paul Olson, also owner of the Scooter Tow Hang Gliding School; cardiologist Jim Leibsohn and his wife, Anna; Kickstand Films’ Kathy Fischer; Thalman Marketing’s Jean Thalman McNamara; plus Jason Hess, Christiansen Roofing project manager; and RV impresario Wayne Beatty.

Chatting movies were Aurum Design President Neille Hoffman; Patty Thompson, head of the Bay View Neighborhood Association; and fashionista Carrie Arrouet from Lela Boutique. Among the other minglers were screenwriter Lora Hyler from Hyler Communications and Anne Sprecher (yes, of beer fame), talking with TMJ4 executive producer Maureen Mack and Stephanie Graham in special programming.

Alison Abrohams, who recently moved back to Milwaukee after a long Los Angeles stint, just finished production of Feed the Fish, along with Nicholas Langholff. Filmmaker Mark Borchardt and producer Carey Borth are back from celeb-bedazzling CineVegas 2009. They were hosted there at a party for director Frankie Latina’s made-in-Milwaukee Modus Operandi. In the film, Borth portrayed the Bride Zombie, while cool eye-shaded graphic designer Tim Hansen played another Modus zombie.

Down By Schusters: The once-upscale Schuster’s department store, now the renovated Schuster’s Lofts Apartments, was the scene of a vibrant fiesta fund-raiser for Marquette’s Haggerty Museum. Guests clambered to the rooftop deck, sipped margaritas, munched on fajitas, enjoyed Azteca’s music and ooohed and aaahed at the Big Gig’s opening fireworks.

They also glimpsed one of the rentable apartments, through the Skyline Fiesta Art Exhibition assembled by Donna Kempf.

Wisconsin artists exhibiting were “Psycho Sculptor” Kendall (The Weld Guy) Polster; Emily Belknap; painter Beth Bojarski; Demitra Copoulos, with her striking 3-D renderings of art pals Frank Ford, Mark Winter and Harvey Opgenorth; Cassandra Smith and Bridget Griffith Evans, part of the “It Came From Milwaukee” exhibit now traveling the United States.

Haggerty head Wally Mason welcomed the assemblage and thanked Haggerty board president and Schuster’s developer Jerry Kostner, and the event tri-chairs Ann Keiper, George Gaspar and Andy Nunemaker. Basking in the sunset were Jean and Curtis Carter, the former Haggerty head, now a consultant/ traveler/lecturer. He most recently was in China and Slovenia.

Mingling around the mariachis were Haggerty’s curator of education Lynne Shumow; associate curator Annemarie Sawkins; Jane O’Connell, on the Friends of the Haggerty Travel Committee; ever-glittering Roxy Heyse, an original Haggerty board member; Jean and Charles Holmberg; and Christina Kutsch, the Harley museum’s program development manager.

Summer Splendor: Joe Pabst’s beautiful East Side abode was a flawless summer setting for a Cream City Foundation (CFF) and ACLU fund-raiser. CCF President Tim Clark welcomed the organization’s hardcore supporters while Stacey Herzing gave an overview of the ACLU’s many local

and national doings. Local ACLU-ers were well represented, including President Chris Ahmuty; development director Laura Emir; and Emilio de Torre, youth and programs director. Long-term Cream City backers Ross Draegert and Dr. Robert Starshak were poolside, as well as UWM-ers Josie Osborne and Kim Cosier; Jeffrey and Lynn Speller; the ubiquitous Sara Stum, just anointed a “Best Bay View Neighbor”; Lake Express’ Tom Taubert and Elaine Maly, Women’s Fund exec director; Jerry Janis, a recent Chicago transplant and Aurora information services veep; MIAD-ians Leslie Fedorchuk and Natanya Blanck; and CCFer Colin Fleming.

Twitter Mania: B&D stopped at a MIMA (Milwaukee Interactive Marketing Association) monthly meeting at Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern to check out a Twitter contest. Off Hours Agency’s Charlie Schmidt designed the program to award the 100th tweet, and the winner was Sara Santiago, Ascedia branded products manager, the happy new owner of a Flip Video.

On Molly’s riverside deck were MIMA’s president/FOX-TV sales guru Tony Bangert; treasurer Bill Finn of Finn Digital and Jill Schmidt, their interactive strategist; Gretchen (EuroDragon) Theisen, MGIC’s marketing manager; and Georgia Joseph, now with 5Q Communications. Zara Pakroo came with her husband, Reza. Zara, a former Shepherd Express ad rep turned Grafton teacher, tweeted Iranian dissidents.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the July 16 issue of the Shepherd.