Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

A bash to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation was simply over-the-top spectacular with fire-eating by Erik Bang!!! and Miss Punch, along with magic by Sir Pinkerton Xyloma; plus the Brew City Bombshells’ sea of bustier-clad lovelies. A racy/lacy runway show featuring Shannon Lee Molter and Miranda Levy’s burlesque attire and boudoir undergarments by J. Rath garnered applause.

Co-organizer Tony Chakonas was visibly relieved after last-minute haggling secured permits, transforming the Tramont Corp. factory floor into a fashion zone. Company owner Jeff Christofferson was on hand to enjoy the show, as was daughter Abby, the firm’s marketing director. Michael (Butch) Churchill and Scott (Spike) Robbe acted as the “sullen” security muscle. Musician Billy Flynn and Alinea Project Solutions’ Shemagne O’Keefe were among the more than 200 revelers.

Ever Stylish:Haute couture-ist Jordan Dechambre-Childers, owner of Elements of Style, the city’s primo personal fashion consultants, threw a party at Hotel Metro’s Zen on 7. Along with cupcakes galore, champagne flowed, and Beehive Salon manicures and Karma Salon massages were value-added. Glam in a fashionable Flaire frock, Dechambre-Childers graciously circulated, along with Christina Gauthier and Rachel Sokolik, both of whom she styled with Flaire, Lela and Miss Ruby designs, along with jewelry from Lake Hill House.

Partiers included Nina Sarenac, wearing a beautiful necklace by her mom/jewelry designer Ann Sarenac; James Valona, the Iron Horse Hotel’s “manager of desires,” and the caravansary’s catering director Dianne Cowley; model Eva Beyer and boyfriend Andy Wiegman, a Mortenson Construction executive; journalist Janet Raasch and husband/Marquette art director, Tim; Groom’s Theri DeJoode; Kohl’s designer Ra’Mon-Lawrence Coleman; and new-to-town Benjamin Gunning, Medical College fund-raiser.

Sneak Peak: Jane and Chris Flieller, In Tandem Theatre’s dynamic duo, assembled a fun preview of the company’s upcoming season at their Tenth Street Theatre. Snippets included Angela Iannone (Katharine Hepburn) from Tea at Five; Flieller as Jacob Marley’s ghost in Scrooge in Rouge; and Luke Leonhardt (Adam) and Georgina McKee (Eve) in The Apple Tree. The audience was also treated to a surprise appearance by Dylan Bolin, who will perform a one-man yet-to-be-titled show. Pianist David Bonofiglio accompanied the lively performances.

Enjoying the show were philanthropists Konrad Kuchenbach and John Holland; attorney Claude Krawczyk and his wife, Sue; Christine Harris, prez of the Cultural Alliance of Greater Milwaukee; In Tandem board President Ellen Martinkovic and board member Chris Stone; plus the Legislative Reference Bureau’s Barry Zalben and Marianne Walsh. Also stop ping by were Jonathan Kestly, a retired Cirque du Soleil mime, with pal Charlotte Gingrasso; and appraiser Dan Schley and his wife, communications pro Barb Haig.

Grand Opening: The gang at Boelter & Lincoln Marketing Communications showed off their exciting new HLAdesigned Third Ward digs with an officewarming blast, hosted by B&L shareholders Jill Brzeski, Tracey Carson, Andy Larsen and Dawn Agacki, along with their staff. The Zilli Group catered the affair with their usual flair. Among the steady flow of friends and customers were Lakefront Brewery’s Russ Klisch and his wife, designer May; Cheryl Anderson, InfoCor CEO; Jim and Steph Zilli; Kimberley Noon of Guardian HealthStaff; James Wolter, AJ Media; Aurora’s Deborah Unger; the Medical College’s Pam Garvey; International Motors’ Chris Street; and photographer Todd Dacquisto.

At the same time, on the B&L building’s lower level, Erica Conway was wo-manning an OnRamp information table, showing off 12 T-shirts designed by Community High School pupils. Conway, co-owner of C2 Graphics Productivity Solutions, is on the board of OnRamp, a graphic design mentoring program. Among the snazzy designs were brother-sister Ali and Iesha Govani.

Art-Do:Art lovers packed a pre-Gallery Night reception honoring some-dozen exhibitors in “Manifestations,” a sculpture show at the Elaine Erickson Gallery. Among the artists was a radiant Rory Burke, excited about her upcoming exhibit at the Thomas Masters Gallery in Chicago, as well as her new squeeze: Chris Foley, Marquette associate professor of civil and environmental engineering. Their matchmakers, Matt Weglarz and Cory DeWalt, were there, as well as Bridget and Gene Evans, gearing up for their celebrity guest artist stint at Chicago’s Metro Hall.

Before the show, B&D stopped at the Public Market’s Thief Wine, where proprietor Phil Bilodeau had invited vintage aficionados to bring a bottle to share. We lucked into a glass of Skip Forrest’s Trimbach Riesling as well as 1999 Chateau Duhart-Milon offered by Laurel and Shan Nelson-Rose.

Sold Out: Dancers came out in force for “A Night of Tango” at Boswell Book Co. Musicians Jane Hollander, Stas Venglevski and Wayne Wildman, along with pro dancers Nina Tatarowicz and Eli Leserowitz, helped everyone into a rhythmic groove. Jeanie Dean, clad in gypsy garb, arrived with pal Karen Kaprelian; as Bill Taylor perched on a ladder to watch, there with his wife, Pat Monroe, and friends Jackie and Al Keltner. Among the tangoers were organizer Rosanne Gorczynski, along with Jim Mattea; Kevin Clarkow and Ann Marie Santora; Marilynn Weiland; Martin Zummersch and Karrie Schultz.