Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Clothing trendies took to the streets to launch International Fashion Week with a fashionable Fashion's Night Out. More than 30 boutiques around town participated.

Adding a touch of glam at Lela were Bobbi Scherr, studying social work at MATC; Megan Radke of the Wicked Hop; and Lindsay Wall, a Kohl's Web production coordinator/Miller Girl. Resplendent in his Metropawlis' rhinestone collar, Sam, a low-slung Welsh corgi, toddled over to the nearby Wicked Hop to check out the bar scene. He was eventually shepherded back home by owner Carrie Arrouet, who co-owns Lela with Stephanie Sherman.

With Broadway as a backdrop, photographer John Grant snapped aspiring fashionistas. Looking captivating were the self-billed Three SirensBeth Dufek of the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative; Megan Carr, a public transportation analyst; and wine sales rep Jill Imilkowski plus Gretchen Gerstner, resplendent in a Shanel. Inside, Thief Wine's Aimee Murphy poured marvelously smooth Grüner Veltliner for the thirsty crowd.

Meanwhile next door, Factory, a division of Valentina, had a “soft” opening with a selection of beautiful couture, even for baby. Manager Joan Varga greeted visitors, along with Kallia Mladenov, and “shopgirl” Jessica Ruch, joined by dad Will Ruch and sister Hayley.

Over at Freckle Face, Deanna Inniss and her staff Monica Orr and Laura Kendellen hosted drop-in shoppers. Doris took advantage of a chair massage by Suni McCall, from the Institute of Beauty & Wellness. Boris passed that up and headed for a handful of Indulgence Chocolatiers' blackberry delight. Also stopping in were Jennifer Shepard and Tonya and Michael Lueder.

Big Night: The Big Night Out attracted a record number of attendees at the Woodland Dreams Ballroom at Potawatomi to benefit the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. More than 200 guests enjoyed some of the jokes by master of ceremonies/ Bradley Tech principal Ed Kupka. The evening's honorees were Gary Hollander, Ph.D., from Diverse and Resilient; Tom Boelter, accepting for the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation; Ellen Kozel, Vets Do Ask Do Tell president; ever-activists Jennifer Morales and Tina Owen; and Reggie Bicha. LGBT Community Center Executive Director Maggi Cage and Patrick Price, its director of philanthropy, organized the evening, which included a busy auctionalso taking place online that raised nearly $5K.

Among the board members circulating were MPD Deputy Inspector Mary Hoerig, with Cathy Wichmann; Sue Haertel, copresident with Kupka; and Peter Larson, a financial planner. In the audience was Metavante's Ed Hashek, who is celebrating 27 years with partner John Jors. Paul Masterson, from the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center, organized the shimmying entertainment by 1001 Nights Out Belly Dancing, featuring Kish Kish of touchbyelias.com and Layali, among others.

Crepe-A-Do: The annual Alliance Francaise's Cercle d'Or soiree was magnifique with perfect weather and an ideal setting at Andy Nunemaker's party house. Mark Young chaired, declaring, “It was the best one ever,” with the help of Beth Haskovec from the Alliance. Mario and Kathy Constantini supplied their La Lune cocktail tables and organized an adorable performance by the Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom & Tap kids.

Dance instructor Jackie Lefebvre then inspired guests into some smooth moves of their own, including Henry Herzing and his wife, Suzanne, having a leg up with their ballroom lessons; Fred and Anne Geilfuss; Alverno's Paul Smith and Laura Sebastian; and Mary and John Emory.

Comedian Dylan Bolin was the perfect auctioneer, getting the crowd in stitches with his pidgin French. In the auction, Peg and Robert Arfman won a stay at Michael Dillon's house in Hyeres, France. Other highlights included a Tony Gorenc accordion performance and beaucoup de crepes, prepared by Satellite Crêpes.

Dog-Gone Fun: Milwaukee Beer Week kicked off at Sprecher Brewery with a Wiener Dog race and a costume competition judged by Glendale Mayor Jerry Tepper. Anne Sprecher organized the pooch party with the help of Diane Vorpahl and Michelle Brzek; maintenance master Tom Litzler set up the racetrack; IT-guy Tim Wright was photographer guru; veep Thomas Strelka certified finalists. Usinger's Famous Sausage's John Gabe was starting-line judge.

Mr. Jingles swept the field, winning not only the final blue ribbon dash, but taking the costume event as well, sporting buns and a squirt of ketchup. Cheering the top dog were owner Cindy Smith and daughters Madison and Katie with boyfriend Kevin Brown.

Competition was tough. Penny, arriving on a yellow Vespa, was clad as a “Damsel in Distress” and posed for pictures. Unfortunately, the pup had a wardrobe malfunction and her dress fell off, to the dismay of owners Kim and Tom Schardin and daughter Liz. Onlookers included Randy Sprecher, Hunter Business' Arlene Bloom and Janet Menz, property manager at Barnabas Building Properties.

No Mooning: Shorewood cops busted artist Dave Niec with a citation for painting the moon after park hours. You can check out his work at Dean Jensen Gallery during the October Gallery Night.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Oct. 8 issue of the Shepherd.