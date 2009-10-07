Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

A Sea of Pink: It was a perfect autumn lakefront day for the 13,000 peoplewalkers, runners, breast cancer survivors, those in treatment and their family and friends who came out to support the 26th Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Organizers spoke from atop a forklift high above the throng: Wendy Carlson, race chair and cancer survivor, welcomed everyone, as did Raejean Kanter, the honorary chair, a 25-year survivor, plus Komen Milwaukee Executive Director Sally Sheperdson, WISN’s Kathy Mykleby and Ken Brierton from Discovery World.

Pink was everywhere: balloon arches, T-shirts, Fuze capes, the MAM fountains. Discovery World grounds were open for a tailgating competition that included teams such as Erica’s Boob Brigade, Horton Hears a Cure, The Rat Pack (with pink brassiere adornments) and the winner, Team Nova, with their photographed heads on Wonder Women bodies.

But amid the playfulness, there was poignancy. Rob and Tammy Hanson from Cedarburg, their children Bailey and Cree and Andy Schoettle were there in memory of Tammy’s mother, Rose Waiters. John Goman and his daughters Sarah and Kristen were walking for their mom, Laura, who lost her battle with the disease last year. The race was held on her birthday, so afterward a group including Pilates wiz Kathie Spencer, a 13-year survivor, and her daughter, Marla, had a glass of bubbly in her honor. CPA Jill Newman, a four-year survivor and treasurer of After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), was there with her husband, Jarod, parents Wendy and Mark Scott, inlaws Jean and Jim Newman, and team of friends Linda Vodnik, Emily Kampstra and Jan Berg, along with Kit and Caroline Trainer. The event was expected to raise more than a million dollars.

Trendy Do: Fred Boutique and Luscious Boutique held their fall fashion event at the trendy Hotel Metro, with a “Lady Noire” runway show at Zen on 7 and later a “Galleria of Fashion” in the hotel ballroom. Shop owners Kotti Anderson and Ron Krinn were thrilled that more than 300 patrons and friends signed up.

Pre-show, the Metro’s dining room was hopping. Metro Managing Partner Jamie Hummert was dining with Tamara Swan, new business development director at Northwestern Mutual, joined by Steven Peterson from Brass Ring Capital and Steve Mayer, Promontory Point Capital partner. They were tasting delicious new menu items prepared by chef Jerry Garcia, recent winner of the East Town Battle of the Chefs, and sous-chef Holly Hanson. In the lobby, pianist Elizabeth Cramer played mellifluous music.

Upstairs at the rooftop soiree, the crowd partied hearty and enjoyed a runway show. The 20 models sported fantastic

Fred and Luscious glam wear, beautified by the staff from Beauty, each sporting stylish Aldo shoes. Helping out were Annie Maederer, Fred manager, along with fiancé Bob Ristow and style director Danielle Operle.

In the crowd were Catherine Koshick, a Cadence bartender and entertainment booker; Central Steel’s Josh Serbian; Paresha Prand-Ratt from Aldo Shoes; Alise Buehrer, Marquette Journal fashion writer and CKPR public relations intern, with pal Annamarie Andrews with Gap Retail; Sue Brewer from the Bradley Center; and Amanda Guralski, who blogs at bizMe.biz. From Madame’s Salon in MLK’s Park East Corridor Lofts was designer LaRhonda Bennett-Lewis, there with her husband, Gary, who photographed the evening.

Preventing Blindness: Pandl’s in Bayside generously shuttered its doors to the public for the Prevent Blindness Wisconsin fund-raiser. The fun-filled celebrity dinner included Admirals team members waiting and busing tables. Their jerseys were literally auctioned off their well-chiseled backs.

Bob Goldstein, the organization’s president, there with his wife, Bonnie, was excited about the turnout. The Admirals were well represented with CEO Harris Turer; President Jon Greenberg and his wife, Shannon; communications VP Charlie Larson, with his wife, Kersten; and Admirals play-by-play impresario Aaron Sims, the evening’s emcee.

Also partying were board President Ned Purtell; David and Elizabeth Bier; Carl and Nancy Trimble; F.R. and Kate Dengel; Tricia Savitt, who chaired the event, and her husband, Mike, and son Ryan selling raffle tickets; and Beth Cleary, with friends Dan and Jane Wilson and Randy DiVito. Tableside with his parents, Dawn and Jim Grassl, was the evening’s special ambassador, 5-year old Grant, helped by a Prevent Blindness screening.

Futbol Fame: The fifth annual Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club (MKSC) Hall of Fame dinner at Uihlein Soccer Park drew about 150 to honor this year’s inductees. The program was emceed by John Sweeney, Marquette University’s director of recreational sports, with greetings from MKSC President Drew Dion and MKSC Executive Director Alvaro Garcia-Velez. County Board Chair Lee Holloway also spoke about his sons playing with the Kickers, followed by Peter Wilt, general manager of the Chicago Red Stars women’s pro team. Among those presented with awards were Pat Dillet, Dan Harris, the late Laura Moynihan, Pam Tripp and a kilt-clad Mackie Westbrook. In the crowd were Darla and Tom Ament.

