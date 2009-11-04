Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Power of the Purse: Wine, Women and Purses were inabundance at the Gilda’s Club fund-raiser at Devon Seafood Grill. Guests cameto support the club’s mission of providing emotional and social support toindividuals and their families who are living with cancer.

Greeting arrivals werehonorary chair Molly Fay from “TheMorning Blend,” board President AnnHomstad from Johnson Bank, and TrishHaudricourt, Gilda’s Club executive director. From the Junior League,instrumental in bringing Gilda’s Club to Milwaukee,were President Merilou Gonzales andStacey Hoffenberg, who was on the evening’s committee headed by Jaynie Weller Rench. Helping her were Lisa Elias, joined by her sister,jewelry designer Susan Molinaro,mother-in-law Jennie Elias andwriter Ruth Fromstein, plus Erin Ulicki and Gretchen Lins.

More than 200 womenpoured into Devon, including Johnson Bank’s Roberta Cummings and Candace Schwam, as well as art dealer Katie Gingrass and her daughter Sarah, following in her mom’s footstepsby recently opening Gingrass Corporate Art in Brookfield, and Julie Karp from ShoreTrips. The eventgenerated $15,000, with the sale of more than 50 purses donated by local storesand individuals, including Clai Greenfrom Luci Boutique and Kotti Andersonof Luscious/Fred.

The raffle prizesincluded a spa package from Kris McAdams,the owner of Bayside’s Bean Salon, who brought her entire staff. Gilda’s Clubboard members circulating included LeciaJohnson, Carolyn (Sam) Macklem, Kristin Severson and Kim Schaffer.Among others there whose lives have been touched by cancer were Suzanne Bainbridge, Pam Lueken, JenniferReckmeyer, Deb Madigan, Kathleen Thiemann and Kate Miller, whoorganizes the club’s cooking classes. Three guys braved the assemblage: Tom Haudricourt, Loring Talsky and Barry Karp.

LIFE and Lore: Noted LIFE magazine photographer JohnDominis made the rounds of Milwaukeewith longtime LIFE reporter Anne Hollister. Dominis was escorted byBill Appleby of the VP Gallery ofFine Photography, where many of his other works were displayed.

A reception for Dominisat Gass Weber Mullins LLC on Water Street doubled as the first social gathering ofthe just-formed Third Ward Bar Association. More than three dozen neighborhoodattorneys turned out for the meet ’n’ greet, hosted by attorney Ralph Weber, whose daughter Grace is a semi-finalist in Oprah’sKaraoke Challenge. Also from the firm were barristers Tom Mullins, ChristopherDombrowicki, John Franke and BethHanon.Attorney Tim Bascom, a Third Ward wannabe, drovein from the West Side for the party.

Other guests admiringDominis’ showcased pieces were Dr. ThomFeroah of the VP Group and Center for International Health, well-kilted inhis Campbelltartan; Theri DeJoode of Groom forMen; photography enthusiast Dave Shapsonand Rose Lido. Eileen Gormanpurchased Dominis’ book for pal AndiLoppnow, a wedding and corporate photographer.

Among the numerousphotographers on hand were Robb Quinnand his wife, Wendy; Doug Krimmer and his missus, Mary, maven of Soups On!; Kalmbach’s Bill Zuback; Mark Heffron and his wife, JayneHolland, principal of the Cumberland School.

Shooting the eveningfrom higher angles was 6’9” Drew Van Wyk.Talking shop with Dominis was ex-Journal Company photo guru John Ahlhauser, there with son-in-law Joe Meloy, an MSOE counselor and golfcoach. The latter is soon retiring as chair of the Ulster Project with hiswife, Katie. They'll be replaced by Phil and Anne Callen.

Abstract Art: The Cedarburg Cultural Center, gearingup to celebrate its 25th anniversary, had a lively opening reception showingthe abstract work of artists SallyDuback and Michael Casey and children’s author Barbara Joosse. Joosse, whose newest book is Roawr!, recreated her workspace to showcase her writing process.The room overflowed with an array of stellar artists, including Joosse’shusband, sculptor Chuck Whitehouse,just back from an installation in Little Rock, Ark.; illustrator Renee Graef, sporting a stylish hat; Sandy Pape, Kappy Schwab, Allen Caucutt, Penelope Rostad and metalsmith Michael Santini. Stopping by wasjournalist Paul Hayes, a fellow ofthe Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters.

The Center’s executivedirector, Matthew Brockmeier, andhis wife, Loretta, made sure theexhibit ran smoothly. Meanwhile, board President Barbara Hunt had to run off to receive a few stitches after cuttingher finger while preparing for the show. Holding down the fort were herhusband, Cecil, plus board members John Katzka and Jim Myers. Shorewest Realtor CarolWingertzahn and her twin sister, MaryJane Mungan, also enjoyed the show.

Drop-Ins: B&D stopped by the MilwaukeePublic Market’s St. Paul Fish Co. where Doris (a confirmed Mainiac) indulged ina perfectly authentic Mainelobster roll. On duty were co-owner BethCollins and chef Jeromy Kramer,talking fish, wine and their upcoming Oysterfest at the Public Market. B&Dalso indulged at Marc and MartaBianchini’s latest offering, COA in the Bayshore Town Center, for a late-nightmedley of deliciously creative tacos.

If you have any tips for Boris andDoris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appearin the Nov. 19 issue of the Shepherd.