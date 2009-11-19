Boris and Doris On the Town

×

More than 1,000 Shepherd Express fans poured into the annual Best of Milwaukeeparty at the InterContinental Milwaukee for noshing, schmoozing and cheering onthis year’s winners. Queues formed to sample an array of food and froth.poured LakefrontBrewery’s new Local Acre Lager, the first with 100% Wisconsin-grown ingredientssince Prohibition.,co-owner of Casablanca (Best Middle Eastern Restaurant winner), bustled about,reporting on his recent marriage in Jerusalem to. Maxie’s Southern Comfort, Zaffiro’s Pizza (which capturedBest Pizza), Sake Tumi and others provided fine food.

The Shepherd staff both worked and played, with publisher Louis Fortis schmoozing his way aroundthe crowd. Spotted at the sampling tables were arts and entertainment editor Dave Luhrssen, with Mary Manion of Landmarks Gallery.Columnist Art Kumbalek eagerly triedout his Focktoberfest beer. Called to action as the Klement’s Racing Sausageswere online editor Justin Krol,graphic designer Dave Zylstra, copyeditor Robbie Hartman and calendarmanager Brian Muilenburg, plusMilwaukee Art Museum’s Jonas Wittke.

Senior account executiveMark Krueger, once known as “MangyMan” from his WQFM era, met up with pals TerryGibson, Keith (Abdul) Harmon, Mary Dukes, Tom Sheridan and Dana Brown to reminisce about their radio days.Other Shepherd minglers includedsportswriter Frank Clines.

Among nominees awaitingthe coveted award results was Mayor TomBarrett, who snared the Most Trusted Public Official title, while finishingas runner-up to singer Danny Gokeyas Milwaukeean of the Year. Winners on hand included Yigletu Debebe from Ethiopian Cottage, taking Best AfricanRestaurant. Cheering their victory for Best Women’s Clothing were SHOP owners Mary LeBlanc and daughter Liz, with Liz’s boyfriend, Nathaniel Sumner,and his brother Sam andhis wife, Jaci, from GlossPhotography, plus pal Erin Thull,owner of Miss Ruby.

Best Local Filmmaker,Firestarter Films, was represented by ShawnMonaghan, Phil Koch, Brittany Farina and Rex Sikes. Andy Stillman and fellow ShorewestRealtors David Ray, Sara Jo Dederich and Nancy Meeks from the Cityside Plazateam celebrated for Best Real Estate Agency.

Other partiers included Jim Linneman and partner Marty of Linneman’s Riverwest Inn; Sun Torke, Alysha Witwicki and Miles Fabishak from the Zizzo Group; FEMAinspector Mary Harmon; Judge Tom Donegan; Sigmund Snopek, who has a new CD, Ornaments; and Judith Hooksfrom Gallery 218 with artist pals BernieNewman and Tom Kovacich.

Remarkable Milwaukee: Historic Milwaukee Inc. (HMI) honoredthe Pfister Hotel and the Marcus Corp. for their contributions to Milwaukee at the thirdannual Remarkable Milwaukee soiree. The program featured a video by Neille Hoffman’s Aurum Design,highlighting the hotel’s memorable moments, plus stories by Pfister GM Joe Kurth. HMI’s board President Ann Tylenda presented the RemarkableMilwaukee award to Greg Marcus.

The evening includedhistory tours by 25-year-veteran concierge/hotel historian Peter Mortensen and art tours by Reginald Baylor, the Pfister’s resident artist.

Anna-Marie Opgenorth, HMI’s executive director, and ProgramDirector Laurel Turner, hosted, along with many of theorganization’s tour guides such as E.J.Brumder, Bob and Mary Anne Dude, Judy Wimmer, Mary McAndrews and Jeff Jordan, the evening’s officialphotographer, there with his wife, MariaCostello, Charles Allis Art Museum’s general manager. A table fromUihlein-Wilson Architects included DebraZins, Keith Stachowiak and LisaUlatowski, Eric and Abbey Mandersand recently married Chris and ReneeLove.

After dinner, a groupascended to Blu to continue partying to the Neil DavisDuo. Therevelers included Dan Cooper, HMI’sboard VP; board members Alderman NikKovac and Rick Donner; treasurerTim Cotter and his girlfriend, Sam Green, from Columbia St. Mary’s;and architect Phillip Katz.

Kid Joy: Jo’s Daycare Academyheld a holiday party/open house at its expansive complex on 48th and North.Founded in 1967 by Mrs. Joceal (Miss Jo)Price, the facility is now run by her daughter Schnell Price-Lambert. Guests got a jump-start on holiday shopping,with items donated by Cindy Parsonsfrom the former Montmartre Gift Store. For the event, Schnell’s aunts Jeanette Harris came from North Carolina and JanisHarris from New York.

Touring were the GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Doris Heiser;mayoral staffer Myra Edwards; LegacyBank’s José Mantilla, Heather Nelson, and Deloris Simms; Joe Heil,VP of investments at Smith Barney; BarbaraHeil, executive director of the center’s planned charter school; PaceArchitects’ Pat Frost; and Sally Leiser, who helped organize theevent. Nine-year-old Amaree Mooremanned the front door, supported by proud dad Anthony Moore of Advanced Communications.

Ward's Steak-out: Brian Ward’s chic new House of Prime on Masondebuted with much fanfare and enough Irish relatives to run a festival. Afteran eight-year GM stint at Mo’s, Ward felt the time was right, and his executivechef Billy Baumann joined him. Amongfamily at the pre-opening gatherings was Ward’s wife, Jennifer, due soon with a baby son, plus mom and dad Jack and Margaret Ward, Tom and Colleen Kennedy and Katie and KurtMayes with their 6-year-old, Aidan.

