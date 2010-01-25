Boris and Doris On the Town

×

The reunion of the long-runningWisconsin Public Radio comedy/variety show “Hotel Milwaukee” filled the TurnerHall Ballroom with some 500 die-hard fans and newfound friends. After aneight-year hiatus, the show featured the original cast, including the Shepherd’s own lovable curmudgeon,, showing off his musicalprowess.

The fund-raiser for CityYear Milwaukee (CYM), a mentoring program under AmeriCorps’ aegis, wassupported by the David and Julia Uihlein Charitable Foundation. Mayor Tom Barrett praised CYM andwelcomed the program back to the airwaves. After the show’s taping, revelersdanced to the 5 Card Studs.

CYM’s executivedirector, Jason Holton, welcomed thecrowd, and the group’s external project leader, Lindsi Lara, spoke about the organization’s mission. Among thosehaving a grand time were Lt. Gov. BarbLawton and her husband, Charles,4th StreetForum’s Deidre Martin and Dr. Art Derse,Shepherd Express publisher Louis Fortis, Nate Kraucunas, Lisa andMick Hatch, and Phil Whitliff. Sally and Robb Marks were resplendentin the formalwear they wore at their actual wedding that took place on the showin 2001.

Gallery Night Get-go: Curiosity led B&D to their firststop during the latest Gallery Night: The Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Murray. Eye-poppinggizmos and interesting doodads overflowing the shelves were enhanced bydrawings and paintings by Michele Parliament, Steve Somers and Bankky, along withphotographs by self-described “imaginary sailor” Balthazar. The show’s curator, NicoBennet, also showed off her insightful artwork.

Hosting was Laura Anne Stuart, Tool Shed owner andsexuality educator, who teaches at the store with partner/manager Hudson Nummerdor. “Strap-on Sex 101,”“Intro to Kink,” burlesque dance lessons and private parties enliven the Shed’sofferings.

Also perusing the wareswere Balthazar model Sonia Kubica,sculptor Roy Staab, 1522’s conciergeextraordinaire Jean-Louis Bolar andmodel Malaysia Leung, photographer Tom Julio, and Chris Wilde, a Tool Shed employee, stopping by with pals Jason Babbie from New York and Milo Miller.

Next, having worked up athirst and lucking into a prime parking spot, B&D scampered into thereopened Von Trier. Retaining its Old World Teutonic charm, the place sparkleswith new taps and a renovated infrastructure. Bar manager Jory Hanson was ably assisted by kinesiology student Katie Metzelaars and Holly Lesmeister.

Enjoying beverages afteran Oriental Theatre movie fix were photographer Joan Kappes and Cheri Talajkowski. Meanwhile, in the back room,NML’s Terri Brunner celebrated herBig-49 with co-workers and friends, including Grant Grothman and his wife, Laurie, Nance Sarver, Laura Zanella and Chris Kelly. Brunner has been a Von Trierhabitué for 23 years.

Another Stop: The Firestarter Films Event #7 tookplace at the hip/happening Live Artists Studio on First Street. Firestarter co-founders Shawn Monaghan and Phil Koch ran theshow, which finally wound down at 1:30 a.m. with eight films yet to be viewed.Monaghan’s mom, Mary, manned thedoor, while Victor and Sue Reynoldsmonitored the organization’s Web site.

A highlight of theevening was Brookfield, a spoof that parodied themonster classic Cloverfield. The filmfeatured a mysterious Lake Michigan creaturethat destroys Downtown Milwaukee, even ripping out the Di Suvero sculpture atthe east end of Wisconsin Avenue.The collaboration between five groups of filmmakers included Jon Richter of Supermassive Studios,who provided the majority of visual effects, while Keith Michaels related his encounter with the monster during apickup basketball game. Others in the film were Mary Ann Clermont; Koch with his sons, Michael and Adam; and PatrikBeck and his son Christian.

UW-Milwaukee filmprofessor Dick Blau brought hisdaughter's clay-animation film, TheConqueror Worm, which he had narrated. Others on hand were Movie Beat’s Rex Sikes; Chalice in the Palace’sreggae maestros Steve Watkins and MaxKnowlton-Sachner; marketing wiz CatherineJones; and UWM’s Cole Quamme, Ryan Reeves and Quinn Hester. LiveArtists Studio owners Clive Promhows andKris Fronteras hosted the more than 175 attendees.

Even More: After the VP Gallery opening receptionof “Time,” photographer David Burnett’siconic photos of Bob Marley, B&D joined attorney Tom Herman and Burnett and his wife, Iris, at Coquette for a late-night repast. Milwaukeean Herman, nowof Boston, was heading to Cuba the nextday to negotiate the future of writer Ernest Hemingway’s house there.

Art Award: Arts Wisconsin honored Greater MilwaukeeCommittee head Julia Taylor with the“Arts in the Community” award for her support of the state’s creative world. Areception in the Marcus Center included an award presentation with glowingtributes to Taylorby Lt. Gov. Lawton, Mayor Barrett and WaukeshaMayor Larry Nelson. Among those applauding were MAM’s Dan Keegan, Fran and SteveRichman, Christine Harris, Dean Amhaus, Randy Bryant, Mario andCathy Costantini, UWM’s Steve Percy, Mark Sabljak, Evelyn Terry and YWCA’s PaulaPenebaker.

