Boris and Doris On the Town

Our Milwaukee,an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylongfund-raiser for Haiti.Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid onauction items, drink Lakefront beer and listen to Afro-Cuban jazz by De LaBuena and Kings Go Forth’s retro rhythms. Food donors included cheffrom Karen Cooks It.

Organizers Todd Leech from Beans & Barley,Lakefront brothers Russ and Jim Klisch,Ramie Camarena and Alterra Coffee’s Chuck Elsholz were thrilled with theturnout. Kids joined in a drumming session by Cecilio Negron Jr., Jason Gonzalez, Bob Budny and Liat Mayer. In the crowd were Gigi Pomerantz, founder of Youthaiti, Ron Pruhs from the Comet Café, filmmakers Susan Kerns and Kara Mulrooney, and public defenders Kathy Bach and Eric Steele. A longqueue formed for glittery body art by AnitaFilips Reed from Hands of Henna.

Slow Food, Slow Soup: About 50 devout foodies/farmers/friendsgathered at South Shore Parkfor gourmet soup and food for thought. Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast’s outgoingpresident Martha Davis Kipcakhosted, with remarks by incoming co-presidents Robert Stockinger and his wife, Dara, whose delightful young daughter Victoria stole the show, as well as MIAD’s Jeff Filipiak, caterer KathyPapineau, Lisa Kingery of FondyFood Center; RSA creator/chef DavidSwanson, and expressmilwaukee.com’s Green Life blogger Kathleen Wills.

Kipcak thanked theevening’s organizer, Jennifer Casey,who described RAFT (Renewing America’s Food Traditions), and Jill Weinshel for doing double duty onthe board. Sampling soups were ScottBuer and his wife, ChristinJohnstone-Buer, owners of Bolzano Artisan Meats; Shepherd Express reporter SarahBiondich, and Rita Hale, awellness teacher.

Clans Gathering: The 152nd Robert Burns AnniversaryBanquet at the Wisconsin Club drew the kilt-clad set from the Highlands, the Lowlands and around Greater Milwaukee. The McWilliam table was hosted by dad Rob, along with his wife, Mary, and sons guitarist Tom and drummer Mike, there with Carrie Berg.Rob Jr. piped in the haggis, an“offal” Scottish delicacy carved via sword. Sharing their table was Joe Spence, the St. Andrew’s Society’sown haiku poet, back from a reading in Lithuania.

Ross and Mary Reed were accompanied by cousin Daphne Chester, a New York visitor. Nearby, Dr. Marta Ross and husband Donald of the Public Health Serviceshared rounds of happy beverage with her sister, Carmen, and husband Dr.Humberto Lamoutte. Friends Karen andEd Ducett were joined by their son, Jonathan,a Marquettecommunications major. He strolled across Wisconsin Avenue from MU’s Straz Towerdorm to join the Scottish soiree.

Ian Day received the society’s lifetime achievementaward, following his rendering of scribe Burns’ 1786 “Address to a Haggis.” Judge Tom Cooper presided over thefestivities, which included the chandelier-shaking massed pipes and drums ofthe Billy Mitchell and Celtic Nations bands and ballet-like dancing by theMilwaukee Caledonian Scottish Dancers and Milwaukee Scottish Country Dancers.

Birthday Babes: Cecilia (The SnowplowQueen) Gilbert hosted her 60-plus-oneb-day at one of her favorite hangouts, Whiskey Bar. Guests cavorted until thewee hours to CDs of Gilbert’s favorite tunes, compiled by Tracy Stockwell. Among Gilbert’s pals were Kimberly Montgomery from the mayor’s office, sausage guru Deb Usinger, Roz Rouse and Pat Walsh, and photographer Dawn Bloomfield with her husband, Craig.

Gilbert’s 11-year-oldgrandson, Justin Gilbert, who sharesthe same birthday, was there, as was his dad, Richard Gilbert, and mom, JoyMacon. Celebrating were MichaelShort, president of the Hunter Group and Street Eagle Milwaukee; funnyman John McGivern; Aala Reed’s Laura Lutter Cole and her ever-debonairhusband, Preston; Camille Manuel and her mom, Rhonda, and cousin Hope; Dawn Helsing Wolters,happily ensconced as the Rep’s managing director; and Whiskey Bar owner Mike Vitucci.

Yoga instructor Annie Melchior celebrated her actual5-0 in La Antigua, Guatemala, with coffee entrepreneur Peter Kettler, then hosted a post-b-day gathering upstairs atTrocadero. Proffering best wishes were JanetLilly and Ed Burgess, UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts co-workers; and Peggy Hong from Riverwest Yogashala,with her husband, Ed Krishok.

Other revelers wereneighbors Bob and Beth Wolfley; Caren Connolly and Louis Wasserman; Lynn Sbonik from Beans & Barley;Alterra’s Sarah Johnson; and theOutpost’s Malcolm McDowell-Woods.From the acting community were LaurieBirmingham, Jenny Wanasek, John Kishline and Deborah Clifton.Circulating were Jules Laabs, ofStudio D'Angeli; the Goris sisters, Marilyn, Carolyn and Dinah; and Cardinal Stritch-ers Teri Wagner and Cheri Frey-Hartel, with her husband, Bobby.

Joan Kappes, photographer/chemist, celebrated herfirst 49th with champagne galore and a multitude of Metro Market cakes. Amongthe partiers were Gabrielle Lyon, Tracy Luber, RN, Kathy Linneman; Haven Interiors’ Carol (C.J.) Mueller,Christine Cacopardo of Cardo Diamond, writer Fran Verito, Cathy Ryan, Kitty Gaenslen, Mary McFadden, Ruth Joachim,of North Shore College Consulting, and Pilates instructor extraordinaire Kathie Spencer.

