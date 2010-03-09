Boris and Doris on the Town

×

Political junkies, concerned citizensand get-out-the-vote workers jammed into the just-opened Third Ward offices ofOrganizing for America (OFA) to gear up for the ongoing fight to change ournation for the better.

Milwaukee activist Felesia Martin and Liz Erkeof Waukeshaemceed, kicking things off with a heartfelt rendition of “The Star-SpangledBanner” led by Emily Rus. Rep. Gwen Moore raised a lot ofpolitical hell, and revved-up gubernatorial candidate Tom Barrett energized the crowd.

Dan Grandone, OFA Wisconsin state director, chantedthe rallying call (“people-powered politics”) as his wife, Becky, and 23-month-old Gabriellooked on.

A Democratic Partywho’s-who showed support: Mike Tate,the state chairman; Robert Kraig,director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin; gutsy campaigner Todd Kolosso, out to unglue extended-stay GOP Rep. JimSensenbrenner; Dane Varese, fromSen. Russ Feingold’s campaign; peripatetic PastorJoe Ellwanger; and Bill Hyers,Barrett’s campaign mastermind.

OFAers included regionalfield directors Staci O’Brien, Michelle Kleppe and Jessie Lidbury,along with Margie Pecus, Wauwatosateam leader, plus loads of community organizers such as Terrell Martin, proudly sporting his red “I Am a Reformer” T-shirt,Ted Bobrow, and twin sisters Dream and Keona Gunther.

Cheering ever-onwardwere activists Susan McGovern, Jim Rowen, Jeannie Berry-Matos, and Loopowner Caitlin Walsh, with hermother, Patricia Colloton-Walsh, andhusband Tom. Among the medical folkswere Brian Rothgery of Health Carefor America Now and Dr. Ian Gilson.

Tune-In, Turn-On: A Whiskey Bar bash to celebrate 88NineRadio Milwaukee’s third annual Milwaukee Music Awards followed an on-aircompetition, with Kid Millions and The Championship taking top honors.More than 400 88Nine fans, musicians and music industry types networked at theparty, with Membership Director ElizabethEgan looking to expand beyond the station’s current 1,600 members.

Checking out the scenewere the Pabst/Riverside/Turner Tres Amigos: Executive Director Gary Witt, PR honcho Ryan Matteson and talent buyer Matt Beringer; Summerfest’s Vic Thomas and David Silbaugh; band repKevin Fulsom and his wife, Veronica; Blase Catanese, of Broadway Bar & Grill fame, now working atthe Elegant Farmer and Long Wong’s; singer/songwriter Dianna Jones; photographer DustinSafranek; Katie Heil, an 88Ninesupporter; and 88Nine DJers Sarah Fierek, Marcus Doucette, Jordan Lee, Tarik Moody, Scott Mullins, Kat Froehlich and Aimee Rae.

Entertainment included Vanessa Rauguth, Katy Slais and Alison Von, three hula-hoopers from Riverwest’sSparkle & Burn; Jeanna Salzer,top vocalist of the year; and JohnSieger and the Subcontinentals, whose “Continental Drift” captured theEarwig Award as the catchiest song.

New Face, Old Place: Nuovo Centanni, the cozy piano bar on Water Street, justcelebrated “new players and old traditions” with Mike Polaski of Mikey’s fame. His classic cocktail lounge Distil isalso opening in May. Centanni’s irreplaceable Joe Hite is back performing, along with Marc Ballini and Kris Crow. In high gear were bartenders Chad Polczynski, Brad Warobick and Lucy Zamora serving up mean malted milk ballmartinis.

A search for therestaurant’s “Girl in the Red Dress” spokes-babe began that night. Among thelittle red dress set were Megan Boucher,Centanni’s marketing director, KatieJohnsen, Brittany Musial, Jordan Roberts and RachaelLouise. Scott Sloan, of Suite Nightclub Milwaukee, was on a busman’sholiday. Among the well-dressed set were JustinPeters, a Brewers Hill/Riverwest appraiser sporty in his Gucci scarf, andCreative Spurts’ Brandon Williams,suave in a handsome magenta sweater.

Arty Awards: B&D were among die-hard art fansbraving snow and traffic to attend the Charles Allis “A Survey of Wisconsin ArtNow” exhibit, with curator Martha Monroewelcoming guests. After a two-hour drive from West Bend’s Museum of WisconsinArt, Graeme Reid awarded top honorsto Christian Ricco, Michael Banning, Michael Foster, Alison Stehlikand Craig Blietz. Board member MelissaMooney handed out the grand prize to LindaWervey Vitamvas for her body of work, which included a phallic-styled chessset.

Other finalists therewere Amy Cropper and Phil Krejcarek,braving a trek in from Carroll University; JoAnna Poehlmann;and Gary Gresl and DougKrimmer, who collaborated on a poignant piece. Representing the CharlesAllis team were General Manager MariaCostello and George Markos, the Allis’ event supervisor, as well asattorney and board chair John Thomure.Admiring the display were UW-Milwaukee’s YevgeniyaKaganovich and husband Jim,painter Charles Munch, and Randall Berndt, James Watrous Galleryco-director.

Night Stop: B&D made a snowy late-night pauseat Juniper 61 after viewing Oscar short-flicks at the Rosebud. Bartender/Poguesfan Scott Ward was gearing up for adelayed post-post-holiday soiree with other Juniperites at Tonic. Later in theweek, he was heading to San Fran for his 37th birthday. Also sipping midnightbeverages at the cozy in-bar were information architect Lars Larsen and filmmaker AlisonAbrohams, whose feel-good Feed theFish flick is in the can and looking for distribution.

