Boris and Doris On the Town

×

A Pfister crowd queued up forseemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste ofMilwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP).From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the Milwaukee ChopHouse’s grilled foie gras,to Umami Moto’s tuna poke, no one wanted for more. The program, emceed by, included remarks by, UCP board presidentand VP of The Horton Group, the evening’s presenting sponsor; as well as UCPexecutives. Acceptingthe award for Marshallsas UCP’s “Employer of Distinction” was

Among the diners wereUCP board members Curt Bertram ofHanger Prosthetics & Orthotics and PeggyWilliams-Smith, corporate director of catering at the Marcus Corp. Eventplanner Madeline Cope received around of applause, including from proud parents Jim Cope and Mary Louise Mussoline, executive director of 88NineRadioMilwaukee. Afterward, a sold-out crowd ascended to Blu for a stationbenefit performance by Sonos. The group’s fans included Jeff Bentoff and Julie Penman,Claudia Egan, Kate Keener, Gordon Gohr from Gohr CreativeServices, Bonnie Lewis-Tschannen, Sara Kearns and 88Nine board member Sarah Zimmerman, her husband, Steve, and cousin Joe Pabst.

Frank’s Fans: There were more shooters at Frankfestthan at the O.K. Corral, with photographers crowding Steny’s Tavern to honorone of their own, Frank Ford.Mingling and talking shop were AlGartzke, Tom Fritz, Peter Carter, Richard Beauchamp, JohnNienhuis, Deone Jahnke, Stanley Ryan Jones and Nancy Yuenkel.

Ford, recently sprungfrom the hospital after heart surgery, held court as friends and family enjoyedthe sounds of Jim Liban, Paul Cebar, brothers John and Mike Sieger, singer Robin Pluer, Bob Jennings, Rob McCuen, Mike Fredrickson and Mark Shurilla andothers.

Ford’s family on handincluded his son Tom; brother Tom Sr., and his wife, Carrie, along with their daughter, Ruth, and son, Tom Jr., and his wife, Susie.Frank’s mom, Brittany, was there inspirit. Artist Carri Skoczek flew infrom NYC for the event; while ad maestro KenHanson, Liz Schoone, VP ofExpress Yourself Milwaukee, and Ford model JackEigel clustered among the bar throng.

The auction includedfour donated portraits from Naked Modern’s SkipForrest, including a Lady Barclay he secured from the late Madame Kuonyestate and several WWII-era pinups. Also contributing artworks were Troy Freund, Mary Gordon, Orlandini Studios, Tara Bogart, J.P. Atterberry, Kevin Miyazaki, Demetra Copoulos, BridgetGriffith Evans, Jason Fricke, Timothy Meyerring von Thymann, Michael Flasch and Jim Brozek.

The benefit wasassembled by architect Scott Jacksonand Steny’s owners Jerry and CherylStenstrup and bar manager Laura Jean. DeanKettinger guarded the gate.

Hats Off: B&D wandered through the lookingglass into the Iron Horse lobby to find the Mad Hatter (James Valona, the hotel’s “manager of desires”), a foxy Alice inWonderland (server Allison Holm) anda lovely Queen of Hearts (Ruth Kuhagen)celebrating the 50th anniversary of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and Tim Burton’s movie version of the bizarrekind-of-children’s tale. Prepping for their roles, the ladies glimmered from amakeup session at Jessica Holm’snearby Glow Salon & Spa.

Costumed servers Andrew Holm and Megan Schoeneck skippedpast as the slimmer version of twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee, with the WhiteRabbit (bell captain Graham Adams)artfully dodging amid the crowd. Bartenders Ellie Harbeck, JamesGutierrez and Chelsea Labadie busily poured potent Mad Hatter Ice Teas fora packed house of revelers.

Tittering teacups,oversize playing cards, a grinning Cheshire Cat painted by staffer Chad Edwards and the Disney movieplaying in the background were part of the evening’s “surprise and delight”strategy. Hotel co-owner/marketing manager BrigetteBreitenbach oversaw the extravaganza.

In a corner of thelobby, a Kohl’s fashion team relaxed after a seven-week photo shoot:photographers Charles Schiller andLindsey Mehlhorn, prop stylist JohnHarrelson and photo assistant ArmandoMoutela. Food stylist William Smithshared a couch with Alba, his rare Bracco Italiano sporting dog, who madefriends with Bronx, a 100-pound Leonberger.The latter pooch was in town for the Wisconsin Kennel Club dog show with ownersTerry Haseman, a 45-store Taco Bellfranchise owner, and his wife, Kathy,a dog groomer.

Big Opening: LydiaHamilton threw an elegant champagne-styleopening for her new Boutique Larrieux on Milwaukee Street, a shop for plus-size,curvy women “where exclusive fashion becomes inclusive.” The event was wellorchestrated by NYC’s Shanique Bonelli.Store ambassador Carmen Prasnickcirculated with pal Deb Monefeldt.In the crowd were Hamilton’s brothers, Jamesand Jason; Deanna Inniss,Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 retail recruiter, who helped Hamilton find herspace, GE Healthcare’s Richard Barr,journalist Colleen Heather Rogan,and Eric Ziarek, a Columbia St.Mary’s health promoter and a personal trainer. The latter is a dead ringer fora young Tom Hanks (check him out on Inniss’ Twitter account). Jessica Fenner, aka DJ Fortune, spunrecords while Peter DiAntoni snappedphotos.

If you have any tips forBoris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next columnwill appear in the April 8 issue of the Shepherd.n