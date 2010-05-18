Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Friends of Kyle’s Korner at the Reiman Centerfor Grieving Children, Teens and Their Families tasted prime vintages at theirsixth annual wine tasting. Center namesakeswere among the guests at the University Clubsoiree.

New board member Joe Alioto and his wife, Dawnia, brought a contingent offriends, including Judge Bill Brashand his wife, Ruth, Judge Ralph Ramirez and his wife, Renee, Judge Marshall Murray, Milwaukee County Court Commissioner David Sweet, attorney Maura McMahon, and Father John Belmonte, Marquette University High School principal.





The center’s developmentdirector, Kate Dineen, and directorof programs, Linda Linscott, wereappreciative of the hard work put in by the many volunteers and board members,including child psychologist DaveCipriano; Cynthia Nye, herhusband, Harold, and their daughter Debbie, with her husband, Tom Heinze; plus Maureen Modlinski; Jim andFaye Altstadt; and Kathy Blake Careyof NML circulating with her husband, Dan,and parents Mary Alice and Jim Blake.Holly Nygro and her sister Abbey Paprocki performed desk duty. Theevening’s emcee, Patty Mueller, ownsthe Idea Factory with her husband, John.Dennis Kramer from Wauwatosa’s Vino 100 supplied the wines.





Style Plus: The sixth annual Gilda’s Club “Show ofSupport” at the Hilton featured a top-notch style show with models who areliving with cancer. Participants, escorted by their favorite support person(s),were dressed to the nines in outfits from Faye’s, Harleys, Boutique Larrieuxand other shops. Fox 6’s Kim Murphyand the irrepressible Ted Perry,appearing initially in his skivvies, were charming emcees and related movingstories about the models and their journeys.





Among them were IrishFest President Chuck Ward, with hissister and supporter Colleen Kennedy,and a huge Ward clan, plus BarryStapleton, head of the Ward Irish Music Archives; Ruth Prus with her adorable 5-year-old grandson Jaiden Salgado; and Mary Cobb with her husband, Bill, there with pal Elizabeth D’Acquisto of Salone. Thetallest model was David Rasmussen,president and tallest member of the Tall Club of Milwaukee, measuring in at 5feet 28 inches, with his mother, June.Jill Fisher modeled with herchildren Elise, Jenny and Charlie and gave a beautiful tribute to her mom, “Molly.”





Co-chairs Pam and Jeff Lueken from NML thankedthe many volunteers. The style show was organized by Abbey Johansen, there with her fiancé, John Robinson, parents Benand Chris Johansen from Cedarburg, and sister Jenny, a personal chef. Also in the crowd were Arlene Wesson, an original Gilda’s board member, and volunteers Katie Lynch, Stacey Hoffenberg and Julie Craig.





Political Goings-on: A fund-raiser for 87th DistrictAssembly Democratic candidate DanaSchultz was hosted by Jackie Boynton, Peter McAvoy, Michael Rosen and Glorie Salas at the Boynton/McAvoy digs.Schultz, a former UW-Milwaukee basketball star and 9to5 Milwaukeeorganizer, now runs a CSA in Medford.





Among Schultz’s supporterswere state Rep. Sandy Pasch; Rep. Jon Richards and his adorabletoddler son, Alex; Milwaukee CountySupervisor Chris Larson along withhis aide Jonathan Brostoff andBrostoff’s girlfriend, Diana Vang; Alderman Nik Kovac; Grace Fuhr; Sangita Nayak, now in Montessori teacher training; Vickie Strattner of the Institute forWisconsin’s Future; and Jim Carpenter,MATC economics instructor.





Slick Redo: B&D stopped by NSB Bar & Grill(formerly North Shore Bistro), half its former size with a stunning new look bydesigner Andrea Brennan. Amongnearby diners were birthday girl DanaMueller, celebrating her almost-60 with Arnie Peltz, Robert Peter, Jerry and Phyllis Brenowitz,and Jimmy and Robin Swernoff. Executive chef Mike Wolf’s right-on menu and Lawrence Lococo’s impeccable service made for alaid-back night.





Indigestion: Speed eaters descended upon Milwaukee’s Tres Hermanos and Whitefish Bay’sEl Guapo to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. At Tres Hermanos, contestants were giventhree minutes to consume multitudinous jalapeño peppers. Officiating was Neil White, executive director atLincoln Village Business Association, helped by Committee Coordinator Jim Tarantino, who distributed Tumsantacids.





Downing 12 jalapeñoseach made for a tie between first-timer AndrewDolinger, new to Milwaukee from Altoona, Penn.,and Gail Thompson, cheered on by palMary Suminski. Eric Griswold, co-chair of Riverwest Neighborhood Association, wasrunner-up, there with nurse Kate Brusky,who also competed. Playing traditional Mexican music, Salvador Villanueva warmed up the crowd, which included Ramon Orozco, owner of Tres Hermanos, Lindsay Marx and restaurant regulars Steve and Jodie Szklarski.





Hosted by owners Marija and Ryan Whitman, El Guapo wasjumping with outdoor music by Andy &Rachel. Lee Shapiro emceed thecontest to see who could gobble three tacos the fastest. Winner was Shaun Fulford, taking the title with amark of one minute, 44 seconds. KregGuran came in second, cheered along by his wife, Kelly, and Matt Moserplaced third. Milwaukee Wave head coach KeithTozer was among the competitors.





Partiers includedWinkie’s John Stuhlmacher, his wife,Krisi, and son Riley, age 3; Josh Welshand daughter Taylor; ShorewestRealtor Kate Kenlay and family; and Chris Jillings, celebrating thecompletion of his MBA from UW-Madison, there with his wife, Gayle.





If you have any tips forBoris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next columnwill appear in the June 3 issue of the Shepherd.