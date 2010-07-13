Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Despite threatening weather, MusicalMondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer's eve at Lake Park.More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoyingand his trio. The pianist'sfan club included wifeand baby, in-lawsand friendsand, therewith his wife,, and her sister

Thallis Drake, sporting her signature chapeau, andevent chair Jim Cope welcomed thecrowd. Cope picnicked with daughters Madelineand Margaret, nephew Tom Mussolineand the latter's baseball fanatic 3-year-old son Joe.





Manning the info tablewas volunteer Judy Van Till, on thepark's nature committee with DoloresKnopfelmacher, Gil and Edie Walter, Mary Schley, Lenore Lee and Anne and Jon Bales. Enjoying Dance's tunes were Tom and Barbara Marshall; artist Steve Horvath, a 20-plus-year MIADteacher; Phil Rozga; and Richard Gallas and his wife, poet Louisa Loveridge-Gallas.





Bey's Delight: A sultan would have loved Louise and Alexander Kempe's latestsoiree. Their East Side back yard wastransformed into an Ottoman delight, complete with hookahs, harem décor, abelly dancer, delicious Gracious Events catering fare and über-adequate barofferings. Imported from Elements East, a Buddha statue smiled on the event.





Most guests heeded thesuggested Dress White Fusion invitation. Maryand Bob Joehnk were stunning in their designer garb, while apompadour-wigged Tom Metcalfearrived in a white sequined Elvis jumpsuit complete with a suggestiveinflatable guitar. Metcalfe, accompanied by his self-described “long-suffering”wife, Anne, is project director forWe Energies' Oak Creekpower plant expansion.





The guest list includeda contingent of the Kempes' fellow Swedes: LenaCarlstedt, a Swedish consular assistant, and her husband, Anders, who's with the ABB Group; Bengt Hagstrom; and Maud and Erik Siljestrom. Also spottedwere Christine Manna, a yogaassistant at Riverwest Yogashala; Popeyes restaurant mogul John Brodersen; photographer DavidLarson and his fiancée, model JemmeHartwig; man-about-Milwaukee AdamBurbach; Kate Venne; Jake and Colleen Price; and Jake Provan, owner of Jake's Big Dog onDowner and executive director of the Downer Avenue Business ImprovementDistrict. Heading home, B&D snacked at his Downer Avenue joint, with it immediatelybecoming another favorite hot dog purveyor.





Numerous neighborsdropped by, including Jeff Bentoffafter the wedding of Pabst and Riverside talent buyer Matt Beringer and Sara Yaeggi;Cassidy Turley Barry's president, JimBarry, and his wife, Nora, cameafter a Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist fund-raiser; Shorewest's Inga and Christian Barry; MilwaukeeCounty Circuit Court Judge RichardSankovitz and his wife, attorney KathrynWest; David and Roberta Remstad; Ross and Angela Williams; and Michael Ogrodowski, Marcus Theatres'retired head film buyer.





French Connection: B&D enjoyed a Bastille Days fix,bumping into pals Kathy Flanigan andDuane Dudek; Jane Collis-Geers andPaul Norton, off to Racine's DeKoven Center for a no-talking retreat; and Clara and Mitchell Lechter, enjoyingthe music of Michelet Innocent.





Having a Gallic goodtime were Jim Brill, his wife, Chris, and their 13-year-old daughter, Shannon;Realtor Bernie Gallas; Jamie and Tamara Hummert, just backfrom a Wisconsin honeymoon; Whitefish Bay's John and Beth Schroeder; runners Sarah Heiden and her husband, BobPligge; Linda and Brian O'Connell,Racine's city development director. KeithSchmitz, readying for his 60th birthday, rode in on his bike to meet hisdaughter Giselle Schmitz and herhusband, Brian Piepgrass, directorof SEO (search engine optimization) at UpTake.com, a travel website.Complementing a champagne sip, B&D indulged in Roger and Cherie Reitman's tasty French pecans. Helping at theirstand was nephew Scott Oberthaler.





East Side Transplant: Former East Side fixture Jack Eigel is now living in Wauwatosa, enjoying hisalmost one-year-old heart and readying for the upcoming National KidneyFoundation's U.S. Transplant Games. Looking fantastic, Eigel is training for a5K run/walk along Lake Monona and competing inthe 500-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke, plus hoping to meet hisdonor family. B&D bumped into him at Le Reve, his favorite Tosa hangout.





After an advertising andmarketing career, PaulaMetzger-Altamirano has a new life, that of an artist. An assemblage of herbeautiful watercolors was shown recently at Gallery 2622. At the door, husband Rolando Altamirano greeted family andfriends: Metzger's sister LindaRosewarne and her aunt and mentor KaySmith from Chicago, Sen. Herb Kohl's staffer Barb Smith, Nancy Noeske, Jill Barney, Kathy Moeschberger andHolly Tischner. Loretta and DarylLaatsch purchased Metzger-Altamirano's TheBarn. After the show, John Korom,gallery owner with his wife, Nancy,was departing to Denverat 3 a.m. with his son Nicholas fora weeklong photo shoot.





Summer Sounds: Singer/songwriter/guitarist Kyle Feerick has been popping up onpatios around town, including NSB Bar and Grill, where he plays regularly onThursdays. He was joined there the other evening by Evan Leahy, whose prized bodhran was made by famed Cuban-Haitiandrum-maker Albert Alfonso. He'll beat Irish Fest in August, with the extended Leahy's Luck clan.





