Boris and Doris On the Town

Bucking traffic and braving the heat,B&D headed to the Third Ward for Gallery Night and the opening of“Real Photo PostcardSurvey.” The exciting show at her Portrait Society Gallery in the Marshall Buildingfeatured 55 old-fashioned postcard palladium prints by Manitowoc photographers

Many photographeesvisited the packed premiere: JuliaTaylor, her granddaughter Olivia and Stig Ostling; fabric artist Laura Goldstein; Jill Schwartz and her daughter Gabriella; Cempazuchi owner BryceClark; Carolyn White and LeonTravanti; artist Linda Vitamvaswith her husband, Dr. Gerald; Ken Hanson, his son Harry and Mary Louise Schumacher;andClaire Stillman with her adorabledaughters Jewell and Bethie.





Steven and Rusti Moffic were dressed in the vintage clothingfrom their portrait. However, ElaineErickson did not wear her photogenic swimsuit, nor was Nick Pabst wearing his birthday suit as he did in his picture, and Mark Tenorio did not bring his featureddogs, Olive and Max.





Admiring the collectionwere Carol and Leonard Lewensohn;artists Stanley Ryan Jones and NathanielStern; MIAD instructors JudithHarway, Fahimeh Vahdat and KimTondryk; photographer Francis Ford;writer Bill Embly with the Rep’s Leslie Fillingham; and attorney Peter Goldberg.





Meanwhile, guitarist Erik Thorn performed in the lower levellobby while art lovers perused the working space of Bridget Griffith Evans and the new Safi Studios, the latter showingthe contemporary abstract works of JaneGates, Dianne Soffa and Tom Kovacich.Photographer Dave Bernacchidisplayed Pabst memorabilia in his gallery, while Cheryl Komp and Kimberly Drofner drummed up business for the Best Place at theHistoric Pabst Brewery.





Back in the lobby,B&D ran into Shepherd Expresspublisher Louis Fortis, who wasstill jet-lagged from his trip to Beirut, Lebanon, wherehe taught “a semester course jammed into six weeks” at the Hariri CanadianUniversity-Beirut. No kidding. The course, titled "Global Shifts in theWorld Political Economy from World War II to the Present,” sounded a bitintense. Fortis said one of the highlights of his trip was a dinner at the homeof a Lebanese criminal court judge selected by the United Nations to preside atthe international tribunal on the assassination of former Prime Minister RafikHariri. Fortis said that it felt like a Le Carré novel because he took a cab toa downtown location, waited on the street, and then was picked up in a vehicledriven by the military and complete with blackened windows. That vehicle tookhim the rest of the way to the judge’s heavily guarded home. Despite Lebanon’s 15-year civil war and the occasionalassassination, Fortis said that Beirutwas extraordinarily interesting and also very safe. "It's a European citylocated in the Middle East," he said.





One more stop was madeat Moda Salon, where stylist CherrieHanson displayed her beautiful photographs of soap bubbles filmed on anorthern Wisconsin lake. Fellow stylists Antonio Fred and Robin Bub were on duty, while Rolfer Brian Moore and his wife,Suzanne, and chiropractor RonaldO’Connor and Natalie Kahn stopped by.





Outside, B&D bumpedinto Carl Templer and developer Lori Gensch, as well assoon-to-be-published-again writer KathrynDavis and First Weber Realtor DerseSmith, who were heading to Rustico, where Smith’s son Brad Todd is the manager. He and Rustico owner Brian Zarletti will soon open Stubby’s roadhouse in the old BayouRestaurant site.





Movie Shorts: Gal Friday Films (GFF), a newwomen-owned film production company, threw a hot party at Best Place to raise muy $$ for Missed Connections,a short musical film based on Craigslist personal ads. GFF is the brainchild ofthe creative, effervescent duo of KaraMulrooney and Susan Kerns.





The party was made evenhotter with fire dancer Shawn Gurathand DJs Frank Straka and Brian Z,with the soiree further enhanced by Rehorst vodka drinks created by writers Cara Ogburn and Erik Chandler. Thebeverages"Hottie on a Bike" and "You're a Farmer!"werebased on lines and characters from the film. Giant love-themed cupcakes fromAggie's Cakes were also popular.





A Who’s Who ofMilwaukee’s artistic set made the scene: filmmakers Tate Bunker, Ryan Plato, Ryan Sarnowski, Laura Bennett, SitoraTakanaev, and Mike Krieger;artist Jessica Steeber and Heather and Seth Warren-Crow; Kings GoForth bassist Andy Noble with Tina Poppy from Violetville Vintage andguitarist Dan Flynn, along withmodel Elizabeth Bolin; Belle Fiorifloral designer Erika Herman; ExFabula co-founder Leah Delaney; andCedar Block director Brent Gohde.





Mark and Laurie Foote from Flexible Films circulated, as didan ecstatic Andy Buchenot, armedwith a newly minted English doctorate after successfully defending his dissertation.





Not Even Noah: Kate Kramer and lighting designer Christopher Poehlmann are known fortheir great parties. But for the latest, no one showed up because it was the“Night of The Flood.” The couple had invited friends to see their just-listedmid-century modern home in Fox Point, but the high water prevented anyone fromgetting there.





It’s Showtime: A delightful debut comedy by Nicholas Cialdini, Boomtown: The Baby Boomer’s Guide to Squandering a Century, justplayed at Bay View’s magical Alchemist Theatre. The talented cast includedComedySportz regulars Dylan Bolin andTim Higgins; Cynthia Kmak with Milwaukee’s Meanwhile improv group; Kristina Felske, now working in Chicago; SharonNieman-Koebert; and Grant Collins.





The play was enhanced bythe music of Centanni keyboard artist JoeHite and director John Schneider.Enjoying the theatrical antics were JudyRohan; Milwaukee Comedy Festival founder Matt Kemple and his wife, Dawn;actor Andy North; Alchemist Theatreco-founder Aaron Kopec; plus Cialdini’swife, Mariella, who left their3-month-old Mia with a babysitterfor the first time.





