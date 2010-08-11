Boris and Doris On the Town

×

A successful first-time benefit forthe Milwaukee Art Museum’s Photography Council washeld at Pieper Properties’ beautiful, nearly completed 234 W. Florida St. building in the FifthWard. Proudly showing off the trendy digs were its owners, CEO, his daughter,, president ofPieper Properties, and her husband,, Rockwell Automation veep.

Kim Elias from Grill on the Go supplied theeats, while the well-mustachioed Mike Brennerprovided samples of his latest brews.





The party attracted aWho’s Who of Milwaukee art photographers, plus acontingent of Chicagoshooters, including Aron Gent, Jason Reblando and Anna Shteynshleyger.Making the scene were Kevin Miyazaki,there with Marilu Knode, now acurator of contemporary global art living in St. Louis; husband-wife Bob Smith and Sarah McEneany; plus Jim Seder and his wife, Marie.





Manning the door were Dan Saal, who designed the event’sattractive promo graphics, and BrookeMulvaney, MAM’s collections manager of works on paper. Kate Elsner, outgoing Photo Council president, reviewed the group’shectic past year’s activities, followed by a look ahead by successor Mel Trittin, along with remarks by Lisa Hostetler, the talented MAM photocurator.





The party was organizedby Photo Council board members LindsayLochman, photographer Sonja Thomsenand Kristen Carter, the event’s“marketing architect.” Other board members circulating were the stylish Julie Solochek and Christine Symchych,with her gifted young nephew Colby King.





Photo historians John Angelos and Marilyn Johnsondonated a vintage periodical collection to the silent auction, perused by Lee Ann Garrison, chair of the Peck’sDepartment of Art & Design, SandeRobinson, Kathy and David Yuille,and Peggy Russo.





Garden Frolic: CreamCity Foundation’s “My Best Friend IsStraight” summer fund-raiser was held at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Themix-and-mingle was marvelous, despite the hungry mosquitoes feasting on guests,who in turn dined on Kathy Papineau’slocal organic food from Localicious. Volunteer Maryann Gorski helped serve. Lakefront Brewery beverages flowed,along with an ample supply of vintages, thanks to Tim Clark, owner of Waterford Wine and a former Cream Cityboard member. Tours of the garden’s art collection were offered, while guestsadmired the interior art, including a beautiful ceramic installation by artist Linda Vitamvas.





Checking in guests were Valerie Johnson from Kolb Co FinancialAdvisors and her husband, Dennis Robison. Maria Cadenas, Cream City Foundationexec, greeted guests as board president StaceyHerzing circulated and Henry Sanders,a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, worked the crowd.





Sporting a stylishfedora, artist Patrick Farrell saidhis work is now being shown at the Carol Craven Gallery in Martha’s Vineyard. He and JimSchroeder chatted with PatrickDougherty, who had cycled to River Hills from the East Side.





Admiring the admirablymanicured grounds were Realtor JimOllrogge and artist and teacher CoryHaywood, Bon-Ton Stores’ Wayne Klebe,Paul Masterson, Jerry Janus, Kurt Schummerfrom Prudential Finance, Marion Araujoand Chuck Grosz, Tom Wilson, UBSFinancial’s Christina Plum, Paul Stenzel, UWM’s film historian Carl Bogner, Dr. Robert Starshak, plus a contingent from the Wisconsin Gazette: publisher Louis Weisberg with Bobby Wright, co-founder Leonard Sobczak, and Will Elwood.





Wedding Splendor: Artist Rory Burke and Marquetteengineering professor Chris Foleycelebrated a spectacular-plus wedding at the lakefront home of her parents, John and Murph Burke. The Rev. Steven Teague officiated at thenuptials in the lush gardens, enhanced with music by Joe Ketchum and his chamber ensemble. Barrie Yuspeh, now living in San Francisco, was maid of honor and the couple’smatchmaker, Mathew Weglarz, was bestman.





After the ceremony,champagne flowed and the nearly 400 guests then headed to a Ringling-sizedtent, complete with a dance floor and dueling music of Bill Sargent’s big band, from Chicago, and Milwaukee’s popular 5 Card Studs. Caterer Scott Shully and his wife, Beth, headed their A-team of chefs andservers, while well-coiffed photographer PaulNewman digitally captured the frivolities.





The grounds burst withBurkes, including Rory’s siblings: sisters WendySlocum, with her husband, Peter,and Molly and husband John Sloan, plus brothers John (JB) and his wife, Tisha, and Patrick with Kristin Lance.





Rory’s uncle Gerry Burke and his wife, Mary, aunts Sheila Vollman, now living in New Orleans, and Realtor Meg Noyes, her husband, Hack, and their daughters Lindsey Touzios and her husband, John, and Stefanie Dugan with her husband, David, were among the late-night crowd.





Other revelers were Steve Kuhnmuench and his wife, Cheryl Gehl, Abby Christofferson and Andrew Stoll, Luke and Amalia Todryk,Lindy Kusik, Donna and TerryWakefield, Tom and Katie Sonnenberg,builder Leif Backus, whose WoodstockInn in Vermont is nearing completion, and his brother Sepp, a Milwaukee rehabber, and Lamonte Cranston Cook and Mark Van Ess, the creators and owners ofCranston.





The Foleys are headedoff for an extended honeymoon, including a trip on the Oriental Orient-Express.



Too Many Pabsts: It was an admirably six-packed Joe Pabst, not Nick Pabst, who posed in his birthday suit for the PortraitSociety’s “Real Photo Postcard Survey.”





If you have any tips forBoris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com.