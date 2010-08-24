Boris and Doris On the Town

×

A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoondidn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenueparking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Dorestaurant. To support the neighborhood afflicted by Mother Nature's wrath acouple of weeks ago, many of Milwaukee'sfavorite veteran musicians donated their time and talent to lift spirits andsupport the flood-dampened community. Among them werewith; and' snazzy newband, which features her husband, producer, on lead guitar,on drums andon bass.

Tail-waggers alsoenjoyed the music, including Lucy, with her owner Joyce Miller of GE Healthcare; Buckley, the pug-cocker of musician Don Moore, now playing with Charlie Faye; and Luna, a Husky mixaccompanied owners Jackie and theabove-mentioned Jack Rice.Musician/writer John Schneiderbrought Harlen, a basenji, and Wriggly, a sheltie, and photographer Frank Ford attached a stuffed Pigletdoll to his bike handlebars, as an homage to the pig valves used in his heartsurgery. Cassey, a 22-year-old Percheron, majestically oversaw the event,ridden by police officer John Tabaska.





Also spotted in thecrowd were IT guy Dave Esau and LindaAndrews; Mark Shurilla, said tobe the longest-running Buddy Holly tribute artist in the world; marketingexpert Dan Petri; Club Garibaldisound guy Chris Lehmann and the Shepherd's irascible, one-and-only Art Kumbalek, aka Rip Tenor.





Thanks for the Memories: Internationally known musicians Mick Moloney and Joanie Madden wereback in town for Irish Fest's 30th anniversary, gathering with festival folk ata bring-back-the-memories session at MSOE, site of the Irish Fest SummerSchool. Led by festival founder Ed Ward,the crowd laughed seeing long-ago movies, particularly one in which Cherish theLadies' Madden literally jigged off the stage and careened into Ward, who wasfilming the show.





Among the evening'sraconteurs were the summer school's JaneWalrath and Kathy Schultz, Ceol Cairde's Kristina Paris, videographer DaveSargeant, and Dan Stotmeister,there with his wife, Patti. Michael Moloney, a second-yearseminarian at Franklin's Sacred Heart School ofTheology and a native of Waterford, Ireland,dropped in to catch the latest Gaelic gossip.





A reception on thegrounds, hosted by fest President ChuckWard of the Milwaukee County Parks, honored the Chieftains' Circle, a groupof early fest workers and supporters, as well as visiting Irish, Northern Irishand Canadian guests.





Catching up on all thegood old days were 20-year fest director JaneAnderson; Ed Ward's wife, Cathy,and Chuck Ward's wife, Kathy; Jackie Kane; former Irish Festtreasurer Jerry McCloskey and hiswife, Polly, Mary Cannon, Mary AliceTierney, Joe Orr, consultant Sandy Wright, Father Mike Maher, sisters Maureenand Barb Tyler, Mike and Deb Brophy,City Hall maven Terry Perry, Tom Kennedy, Mary Keane, headhunter P.J.Murphy, and photographer JohnWalrath with his historical “Erin Go Bocce” T-shirt.





Also talking"Green” were Barry Stapleton,head of the Ward Irish Music Archives, restaurateur Slim McGinn, sign-maker LarryGietl, security czar Tom Tiernan,Marquette business professor Tim Keane,and city employee benefits director MikeBrady and his wife, Donna, whiletheir son Kelly guarded the gates. Alderman Mike Murphy, along with Alderman Bob Donovan, Milwaukee PoliceChief Ed Flynn and Mayor Tom Barrett, were among Milwaukee's leading Irishon stage at the festival's opening ceremony.





Far Out: UWM's Inova/Kenilworth Gallery openeda dynamic double-whammy show: art and video by multimedia artist Bruce Conner (1933-2008) and“Psychotrope,” a selection of new video psychedeliaby seven contemporary artists inspired by Conner. Madisonians Natasha Nicholson and Thomas Garvermotored in to see the display, where their vast collection of Conner's earlierprints and ephemera were featured.





The exhibit was co-curatedby the Milwaukee Art Museum's John McKinnon and UWM's NicholasFrank, the latter dressed to the nines in his mocha tux shirt and snappyshoes. Discovery World Executive Director PaulKrajniak was also handsomely attired in matching glasses and phosphorescentfootwear. From the sponsoring MAM Contemporary Art Society were Joanne Murphy and Dr. Tony Krausen.Admiring the eye-boggling works were UWM Director of Galleries Bruce Knackert, MAM's Rachel Vander Weit and John McKim, flamboyantly attired performanceartist Heather Warren-Crow, Tim Murphy, and Wade and Diane Hobgood.





After the exhibit, anartsy contingent stopped at nearby Café Brücke, the charming eatery under thenew ownership of Stephen Haig Marksand his wife, Jennifer Pierce-Haig.Chef Jerral Salter served up delicious fare from the newmenu, served by the effervescent BrynSchumacher.





