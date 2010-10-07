Boris and Doris On the Town

Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines and a performance by Siempre Flamenco added to the fun. Spanish Ambassador Javier Ruperez also joined the festivities.

Hosting was museum Director Wally Mason. Father Robert Wild, Marquette University’s outgoing chief, presented the 2010 Kairos Award to museum supporters John and Pat Dowd. Bidding was strong during the auction, thanks to the antics of comedian Dylan Bolin.

Co-chairs were Johnson Controls’ Betty Arndt, who recently returned from a trip to China with her husband, Tom, and Alverno’s Jodi Eastberg, sporting a great up-do by Neroli’s Erica Cartledge. Eastberg was there with her recently turned 40-year-old husband, John, whose b-day bash at Best Place brought hundreds of friends, family and Pabst Mansion supporters.

The committee included Kara Ochalek, there with her husband, Daniel; Kathy Ippolite, the proprietor of Riverview Antique Market, who donated a signed Miro to the auction to honor her late husband, Dave; plus Anna Clair Gaspar, Jean Holmburg, Ann Keiper, Jerry Kostner, Awuori Mutsune, Dave Ribbens,and Andy Nunemaker with Nina Sarenac. Nunemaker’s auction offering of a Pewaukee boat ride was muy popular.

Among the guests were Carole Barrowman and Kevin Casey, both on Alverno sabbaticals; Carol and Brian Morello; Marquette law student Zach Willenbrink and Jessica Bartley, who gave a hysterical impromptu post-dinner flamenco performance; Pat and Maureen O’Grady; Marlene Doerr, celebrating 15 years of heading SHARP Literacy; and Curtis Carter, back after addressing the International Association for Aesthetics in Beijing. Helping out were Marquette students Kelly Costello, Alexis Muschal and Josh Buege, an Iraq vet.

Celebrating Food: “The Art of Food,” a Slow Food WiSE fund-raiser at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, brought out the serious-about-food crowd. “Wisconsin Foodie” host Kyle Cherek emceed, with presentations by board President Robert Stockinger, there with his wife, Dara Chappie, and daughter Victoria; biodiversity representative Jennifer Casey and Sharon and Larry Adams from the Walnut Way Conservation Corp., who are delegates at the upcoming Terre Madre meeting in Torino; and Martha Davis Kipcak, Slow Food regional governor.

Other foodies there were Kathy Papineau, from MKE Localicious, who created the hors d’oeuvres; Grafton’s Kathleen McGlone from Slow Pokes and her husband, architect Mark Ernst; and Jeff Preder from Jeff-Leen Farm. From the Fondy Farmers Market were Executive Director Young Kim, nutrition director Lisa Kingery, and its development director Margaret Arney, a candidate for Wauwatosa Common Council. Circulating were Express Milwaukee’s Green Life blogger Kathleen Wills and her husband, Dwight, CH2M HILL’s Colleen Reilly and pal Bart Smith, and Rev. Suzelle Lynch from the Unitarian Universalist Church West. Shepherd Express publisher Louis Fortis also stopped by. Entertainment included Mike Kashou playing the oud, Thirza Defoe and Michael Bootzin. A sing-along included Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

Keep Reading: A reception at Great Lakes Distillery was a great way to celebrate Banned Books Week. Organized by Lisa Roe of Milwaukee Reads! and Twitter pal Lori Fredrich of the food blog Burp, the party at Guy Rehorst’s Walker’s Point establishment attracted the avid book fans. Censored volumes were exhibited, with baskets of donated books featured in the silent auction. Featured cheeses and other delicacies were provided by Larry’s Brown Deer Market. Among those present were Next Chapter Bookshop’s Paula Bond and Morgan Kiedrowski and friend Lisa Kendhammer.

Education Power: Despite pending rain at a rousing rally in Cathedral Square, City Year board chair Julia Uihlein led the group’s 60 inductees in their pledge to support and mentor Milwaukee Public Schools students. Inspired by their son Charlie’s experiences with the organization, Uihlein and her husband, David,were the force behind bringing the project to Milwaukee. The afternoon’s speakers included MPS Superintendent Gregory Thornton, Executive Director Jason Holton and national City Year leaders. After, the crowd descended upon the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center to continue celebrating.

Honors Galore: Producer/writer Niels Mueller’s latest TV series, “The Defenders,” has just premiered on CBS. B&D ran into his proud parents, Hans and Dottie Mueller, at the Milwaukee Kickers Hall of Fame dinner, where they were major sponsors. Hall of Fame inductees included longtime soccer stalwarts George Farley, Kathy Geiger, Pat Hansen, Mary Riegert, Joe Rossetti and Ted Warwick.

