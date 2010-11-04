Boris and Doris On the Town

Gray Flannel Suits: Inspired by “Mad Men,” a reunion of ad-men (and women) who labored in agency trenches of the ’60s and ’70s livened up the Safe House, reminiscing about the glory years of the three-martini lunch and hot campaigns. The event was the brainchild of Joel Habush, who worked at what was the largest ad firm in the state, Klau-Van Pietersom-Dunlap, and now is an award-winning self-employed writer and producer.

The other key organizers were Paul Casper, president at Casper Creative Group; MATC’s Bob Stocki; artist Tom Stocki; filmmaker Bill Lemorande; art director Wayne Huebner, there with his wife, Judy,a Realtor; and Don Berg. Safe House owner and new Press Club Knight of Bohemia Dave Baldwin supplied superb sustenance.

Guests were greeted by Safe House gatekeeper Mera Edwards (aka Miss M), whose father Ron is executive chef there. Visitors gained entry through her wacky commands. Once inside, patrons were regaled by the antics of Scott Xavier, bartender and illusionist (B&D snared a souvenir bent fork that proves his mental prowess). Among the guests was artist-in-residence Carl Ruppert, whose works adorn the walls, including the largest mechanical puzzle.

A gang from the old Iron Block Building days, renowned for their creativity and wild parties, included Goose Soup Graphics’ Ed Beck, Kate and Les Leffingwell, and retoucher Art Fredericks. Additional cavorters included photographers Richard Bublitz and Mark Gubin; Barb Smith, who had worked at the renowned George De Grace & Associates; Fred Niedermeyer, longtime account exec at Channel 12; Kathy Casey, now with M&I; WTMJ radio’s Errol Rapkin; and Jennifer Berg, president of Jennifer’s Talent Unlimited.

Now living in Santa Monica and visiting local relatives, Laurie Hutzler, writer and creator of the Emotional Toolbox, and her husband, Jim Charne, stopped by. They had one of their first dates at the Safe House in 1971. With the success of this first soiree, the ad veterans are already planning a “Mad Men Redux,” adding those who worked in the ’80s to the guest list.

Winner’s List: B&D always enjoy the annual Shepherd Express Best Of Milwaukee blowout, which draws a crowd of winners and runners-up, the people who make Milwaukee great. This year’s party, held at Turner Hall, celebrated the competition’s 20th anniversary, the original and largest reader-chosen awards ceremony in the city. The crowd of over 800 included elected officials, entrepreneurs, creatives and business owners. More than 15 food vendors offered exceptional dishes and everybody left well fed and happy. Admission proceeds benefited Repairers of the Breach, a daytime refuge for homeless individuals that just added a community health clinic.

Topping Off: The endearing film The Topp Twins: Untouchable Girls, featuring New Zealand’s beloved musical and comic duo, kicked off the 23rd Milwaukee LGBT Film & Video Festival at the Oriental. The crowd pre-functioned at JackSmith’s and post-functioned at Beans & Barley. UW-Milwaukee’s Carl Bogner was his articulate and delightful self as emcee, introducing interim chancellor Mike Lovell; Women’s Resource Center’s Cathy Seasholes, who had the good fortune to meet the redoubtable twins; Jen Murray, director of the LGBT Resource Center; Cream City’s Maria Cadenas; Will Fellows from sponsoring Stein Optical; and Deborah Renard from the Lesbian Alliance.

Other notables on hand included the creatively multitalented Richard Move of MoveOpolis; Cecelia Condit, an award-winning video maker; Yves LaPierre, director of UWM’s LGBT Resource Center; UWM’s Josie Osborne and Kim Cosier, and Josie’s mom, Fran Osborne; Jody Hirsh, the Jewish Community Center’s Judaic education director; Christine Prevetti; the Wisconsin Gazette’sMarypat Wulff and Lucky Tomaszek, there with her partner, Kim Kasper; Ron Manville from Icon Salon; Art Bar owner Don Krause and John Tomlinson; WUWM’S Dan Harmon; and Neil and Eleanor Bogner, Carl’s parents.

Nuptial Bliss: After a fairy-tale wedding at Hotel Isle de France on St. Barts, French West Indies, Riley and Natalie Dearholt were the guests of honor at a spectacular party hosted by sister Courtney Dearholt, cousin Lily Peter and parents Wendy and Hunt Eldridge at the Eldridges’ gracious home. Partying were the bride’s parents, Cindy and Tony Hendricks, and friends, including Amelia Coffaro, Joe Krajck, Jennifer Hechimovich, William Apostolos and Alexis Byrnes. Scott Shully supplied the delicious fare.

Doing Wheelies: Ryan Whitman, El Guapo’s chef/owner, is expanding his food business to include a restaurant on wheels. Watch for his Red Truck Super Sliders, where he will make hamburgers, turkey and braised short ribs sliders with seasonal fries.

Win, Win: What to do with the excess trick-or-treat candy? Mequon’s Dr. Marsha Davis will buy it from you for $1 a pound and send it to American troops in Afghanistan for a touch of Halloween home.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Nov. 18 issue of the Shepherd.