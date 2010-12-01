Boris and Doris On the Town

Gilda’s Going Places: This year, the fourth annual Gilda’s Club “Wine, Women & Purses” event celebrated the club's new Gilda’s on the Go with a fun-filled evening at Hotel Metro. The organization is now taking its free cancer-care programs into the community, with connections to Froedtert Hospital, Whole Foods Market and neighborhood organizations.

The guest of honor was Stanley Kass, Skylark Automatic Vending's owner, who donated a major gift for the new program in honor of his late wife, Lee. Joining him were family members, including sons Michael, Lenny and Mark, editor of The Business Journal. Gilda’s Club Executive Director Trish Haudricourt and board President Ann Homstad greeted guests.

Stunning designer and vintage handbags were offered in a silent auction and others were snatched up at a bargain table. The evening was orchestrated by more than 20 volunteers. Among them were Stacey Hoffenberg; Holly Johnson; Helen Lambron; Stacy Roller; Loring Talsky; Sue McComb; Gilda’s program coordinator, Justine Lucore; and Lisa Elias, there with her sisters, Susan Molinaro and Ann Kuznacic, their “adopted” sister Nancy Norris and sister-in-law Jessie Schaub. From Faye’s boutique were Linda Lanigan, Amy Bertoldo and Lisa Lammert; plus Shorewest Realtor Lynn Wheat and Newcastle admissions director Jenni Spinelli.

Painting Frenzy: Art lovers packed into the Pritzlaff Building for this year’s Open Canvas, watching more than 80 artists creating paintings, which were then auctioned. Organized by Jeff Kursel and his family in memory of their father, William Joel Kursel, the evening benefited MIAD and the Eisner Advertising Museum online.

A highlight was watching Beijing artists Wu Jinliang, Ren Li, Lu Minqiang and Jin Lianjing create beautiful watercolors and calligraphy. Their participation was organized by Roger Noback, president of U.S.-China Peoples Friendship Association.

Other artistic notables were brothers Peter and Todd Kursel, Chicagoan Mel Theobald, and John Constable, who painted every guy’s car fantasy, an orange 1957 Ferrari Testarossa. JackLake’s beach scene was admired by Wauwatosa pals Scott Meier, the owner of Samara Studios, Sarah Berg and Amy Underberg.

Accompanied by her sister-in-law/co-worker Karine Sewart and pal Madeline Nasgovitz, First Weber Realtor Bradley Wabiszewskicame to see Korine's mother, Holly Segel, in palette action. Composing a striking fuschia flower, Alexis Karter was supported by husband John Reid and her father, Alec Karter, with Andrea Frankenberry. Painter Alan Pape, inspired by his many Irish travels, was there with his wife, Marilyn.

In the lobby were Jessica Steeber and Cassandra Smith, showcasing their slick new art magazine, Fine Line. Pre-functioning at JerryJanis’ new condo were Datastore President Mike Ball, Jeff and Meg Kasch, MAM’s Sara Stum, Jenni Green and Joe Pabst.

Circulating were InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel GM Tim Smith and his wife, Peggy Williams-Smith, Marcus’ catering chief, along with Pfister comptroller Laina Truss and Cassy Scrima, Marcus' marketing director. Also admiring all the artwork were Snack Patrol President Ross Segel, there with teacher Tracy Marchewka; Russ Jankowski and Karen Tibbitts, owner of Soaps & Scents; and Heartland Funds’ Brad Evans and his wife, Ashley, of Past Basket.

Helping Families: Ozaukee Family Services held its annual luncheon at the North Shore Country Club, kicked off by a silent auction of whimsical birdhouses made by volunteers and coordinated by artist Kyle Zubatsky of Tall Tree Gallery in Thiensville.

Among the speakers were board President Carol Jors and staff members, including Associate Director Barbara Bartlein, Carol Anderson, Patti Haas, Linda Pigeon, Linda Stolz and Kathy Bergmann.

Auxiliary board member Pam Stark told a moving story of her volunteer experiences and Stephanie Borkin related a powerful testimonial about the organization’s help after the death of her husband, Lt. Rick Borkin, of the Thiensville Fire Department. There was barely a dry eye in the audience after the pictorial tribute to him. Among the attendees were Beth Shully, food stylist Grace Sheldon, Beatrice Warren, and Faye Wetzel, owner of Faye's and winner of the vocal auction’s Peninsula Chicago hotel stay.

Scorpios Unite:Carol Lynn Hale, founder of Global Green Cross, Earth SOS and Earth Angel, celebrated her birthday with fellow Scorpios at the Lakefront Brewery, including Bob Hoskins; performance poet Jeanie Dean; and Ellie Moberg, there with her dad Jonathan, owner of Moberg Piano Sales & Service, her mother Donna, a nurse, and buddy Jessica Crawford. The Mobergs were recently in Guatemala, where Donna volunteered with a dental mission.

Non-Scorpio revelers included Barbara (Moxie) Brinck, clay stomper Joel Pfeiffer, Elizabeth Brunt and Mary Ann Aimers. The crowd danced to Big Johnson and the Thrusters, enjoyed Lakefront root beer floats and later adjourned to Stubby’s for a Packer fix.

Night Out: B&D checked out the preview of the Boulevard Theatre’s The Savannah Disputation, described by producer Mark Bucheras “the ‘Golden Girls’ meet Neil Simon in a special theological playhour.” Though suffering from a raspy throat, Sally Marksdid yeo-womans’s duty as the “cantankerous sister,” joined by Joan End, Patrick Perking and Jamieson Hawkins. Adding a dinner at the adjacent Riviera Maya made for a perfect evening.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 16 issue of the Shepherd.