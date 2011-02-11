Boris and Doris On the Town

Helping the Homeless: A benefit for Milwaukee’s estimated 300 to 400 homeless vets was organized by Iraq War veteran Jason Moon, who performed hot guitar licks on a cold night from his latest disc, Trying to Find My Way Home. Moon shared the stage with Little Mischief and the Mambo Surfers at a packed Linneman’s Riverwest Inn. In the audience were Corky Gerard of the Milwaukee Peace Action Coalition, along with Mark Foreman and Dennis Johnson, who spearhead Veterans for Peace’s Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Also on hand to talk politics and good music were former county supervisor and high school wresting coach Roger Quindel and his wife, attorney Barbara Quindel, plus activist Julie Enslow and her husband, Jim, and Tom Kroeger, superintendent of the wintery wind-swept Lakeshore State Park, plus Bob and Kathy Burkart-Lemke, volunteers with the Friends of Palestine.

Blimey!: Three Lions Pub, using the heraldic symbol of England for its standard, held its inaugural this past weekend in Shorewood under the aegis of Christopher “Tink” Tinker and Dave “Pricey” Price. Former bartending pals at the old Brit Inn, the two partnered with the Brat House’s Scott Schaefer, beach blanketing in Hawaii during the pub’s soft opening. Happily adjacent to Big Bay Brewing Co., the lads are roaring in their new space, once occupied by the North Star Bistro, now across Oakland.

Once the occupancy permit was received at 4 p.m. Saturday, the place was quickly packed. The weekend’s well-wishers included Carl and Melissa McCorkle and former Cardinal Stritch soccer teammates Dave Doggett, Mick Collins and Ben Clarke. Scotsman Bob McWilliams also checked out his new neighborhood snug, as did scribe Tim Cuprisin, savoring his favorite, a Boddingtons.

The mad scramble to get the Lions groomed and ready was aided by Price’s First Weber co-workers, who helped open boxes and dust glasses. Lending a hand were GM Suzanne Head and executive vice president Tamara Maddente, as well as Eileen Nelson, Jeff Berg, Emily Cattey and Lauren Siegel, among others.

Within a few weeks, iconic British fish and chips, with the requisite malt vinegar, will be available, complementing pours of Guinness and Boatilla Amber Ale and BBB’s other beverages.

Fires ’n Ice: It was friskier than usual at the Horny Goat Hideaway, where ART Milwaukee hosted its monthly Art Jamboree with a fire-and-ice theme. Organized by the group’s art director, Tim Demeter, and curator/community relations director Sarah Doty, along with PR director Angela Damiani and volunteer Ann Krause, the evening showcased everything from fire dancing by Tanya Quiroz to fire breathing by Daylee Bree and ice sculpting by Armando Ibarra, who works at GMR Marketing, along with Joel Skaja, a former ice sculptor. There was also a “paint your own pottery” display by Lynn Tachick, acoustic funk by Roxie Beane and a full palette of visual artists.

Among them was Elias Vallejo, creating an amazing photo-realism airbrush portrait of Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, an Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial artist. Proudly looking on was Vallejo’s fiancée, Larissa Ortega, and his mother, Linda Vallejo. Louise Kempe, there with 7-year-old son Seth, commissioned Vallejo to do a portrait of her husband, Alexander. Bar manager Jonny Ropel was doing double time serving up Horny Blonde Lager and other house specials.

Tires ’n Ice: A typical frigid Sunday afternoon at Lake Sinissippi brings out hundreds of jalopy ice-racing fans, with frosty lap action best viewed either trackside, at Karen’s Lone Pine Tap in Hustisford, or from the cozy warmth of Mary Ritchie and Tom Cunningham’s island home. A recent race day attracted Diane and Doug McLeod; Horizon Development managing partner Phil Schultz and his wife, Melissa Mooney; illustrator Jenny Vulpas; Elizabeth Vogt; attorney Paul Tilleman and Sally Duffy, getting ready to move into their new home; Jim and Susan Taylor; and Karen and Bill Fox.

Getting More Iced: Spotted downing a hot fudge sundae at the Chocolate Factory during the 37th annual Cedarburg Winter Festival was Charlie Mayhew, shortly after helping judge the event’s chili competition. He’s now peddling wood from old Wisconsin barns, a product finding particular favor with California decorators and designers, who prize the silvery antique finish of the antique lumber.

Get On Down: Oodles of cake and champagne made up the menu at Thief Wine in Shorewood for the Big 5-0 celebration of photographer Joan Kappes. A plethora of pals, many from her Whitefish Bay home base, stopped by to celebrate. Among them were Nancy Morris, looking forward to getting her Marquette University law degree; Ruth Joachim, who recently launched NorthStar College Consulting; artist and landscape architect Cheri Talajkowski; copywriter Fran Verito; the irrepressible Lisa Bruce; gemologist Christine Cacopardo; Pilates whiz/personal trainer Kathie Spencer and her husband Mike Fabishak, wearing his spiffy trademark Italian boots; as well as Kappes’ lovely daughter Sasha Barkhaus, 16.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Feb. 24 issue of the Shepherd.n