Boris and Doris On the Town

Cupcake Stampede: Some 2,000 cupcake lovers poured into MSOE’s Kern Center to eat their way through temptations by the 60 bakers participating in the IronCupcake: Milwaukee competition. Each entrant not only made 500 cupcakes, but also went to the nth degree with elaborate displays. Celebrity judge Duff Goldman from the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” schmoozed, promising to come back for next year’s New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge.

The always-adorable Dear Ruthie worked the room, giving many competitors 15 seconds of microphone fame. The grand winners were Melissa Martin and Erin Salerno, who spent months creating an elaborate and eatable “Alice in Wonderland” diorama and delicious Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum cupcakes. The two are pastry chefs of the new INdustri Café in Walker’s Point, owned by Robert Klemm. Also honored were Matthew Armfield with the help of sous chef Jeffrey Jacobs, both aka the “Cupcake Doctors.” The guys won Best Amateur honors with their breakfast pairs of pancakes and bacon cupcakes alongside mimosa cupcakes.

Taste-wise, the best overall cupcake was won by Kelly Osterman for her beer and champagne pairs. Dressed in Rocky and Bullwinkle headgear, Kathy Murphy-Ott and her sister Betsy were named by Goldman as having the best Wisconsin accents. Another clever display was by K2 (Kristin Murphy and Karen Guy) who made Sarah Palin mock Baked Alaska cupcakes, paired with Barack Obama hot Hawaiian pineapple cakes.

Sandy Ploy, the IronCupcake Queen, celebrated her birthday, as did Hannah Schlichte, who turned 18 that day, attending with her parents Robert and Troy Anne Stoops. Photographer James Conway captured the event.

Brave Divas: Subzero temperatures didn’t deter hearty women from enjoying the Third Ward’s Diva Night. Even some men were out shopping. Andy Wiegman from Mortenson Construction stopped at Lela to pick up a dress to be worn at the Heart Ball by girlfriend Eva Beyer. Mitchell Olszewski, one of Milwaukee's Top Models, helped his mom Dana search for something sparkly. Helina Salazar, who works at A Woman’s Touch, seeking a little some such to wear on Valentine’s Day, selected a gorgeous red tunic sweater. Alexandra Mirecki, a recent St. Norbert’s grad, chose a vintage long-sleeved sequined top, perfect for her Valentine's weekend. Co-owner Carrie Arrouet and Staci Schemm, Lela’s consignment manager and jewelry artist, assisted.

Meanwhile, down the street at MODify on Erie, owners Rebecca Byrne and Jill Klemz served delectable wine and cheese. The boutique, described as young, hip, edgy and trendy for men and women, is right up Doris’ alley with an average $15 price point. Offerings are by local designers, including Jayme Cain of Cutie Tutie Tutus, Matt Reynolds of Smallwaukee T-shirts, and Rob Kessler of NEWD Clothing Co., plus consignment items and art from the neighboring MIAD students. Browsing were Byrne’s mom Deb Unger and husband Zach Byrne, who emceed the after-party at Club Charlie’s. Divas there won loads of glam, while Fred Astaire dancers showed smooth moves.

Legal Aid: The 18th annual Howard B. Eisenberg Do-Gooders’ Auction at the Italian Community Center was another rollicking success. Proceeds from the event benefited Marquette’s Public Interest Law Society, supporting Fellows working in volunteer public interest jobs. The delightful evening, organized by Lucas Kasten, Eliza Brodek and many volunteers, included furious silent auction bidding urged on by emcee Steve Michels. Guests enjoyed ring-tossing at wine bottles and balloon-popping for prizes, plus dinner and a program hosted by the ever-entertaining professor Ed Fallone, there with his wife, Heidi.

Nancy and Chip Morris, who won an auctioned dinner with Russ Feingold, sat with neighbor Scott Campbell, assistant U.S. Attorney, and his boss, U.S. Attorney James L. Santelle, along with Sara and Michael Vitucci, owners of the Whiskey Bar and the new Belmont Tavern (scheduled to open in late spring), plus Rebecca Lopez, a law school buddy of Nancy’s. Among the evening’s many helpers were law student Priya Barnes, who is also Creatonomy president, and Pam Stokke-Ceci, along with Ariane Strombom, Julie Bucheger and Patrick Ritter. In the crowd of legal beagles were attorney Mike Malone and his wife, Jane; Hannah Dugan, lawyer for the elderly and nonprofits; retired judge Jim Gramling and Linda Velasco; and attorney Tim Trecek with his wife, Karyn.

Yummy Eats: After hearing rave reviews, B&D finally got to zip into the cozy Riverwest Mexican eatery Cafe Corazón. Yum, to say the least. George Mireles, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Wendy, smoothly orchestrated the dishes by chefs Samuel Andrade-Quezada and Leno Nava, while bar maven Leah Jepson served up many a hearty and healthy-looking margarita. By day, Jepson is a city of Milwaukee social worker and serves on the HealthWatch Wisconsin Council.

Dining were Frank and Heather Kotecki; actor/director Matt Daniels, sporting a spiffy derby, seated at the bar with acupuncturist Carrie Murphy; Music Go Round’s Shane Langenfeld with Georgia Garcia; and Rusty and Mary Beth Olson of Rockhaus Guitars and Drums.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the March 10 issue of the Shepherd.n