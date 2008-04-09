Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Sunday Best: Inspired by St. Bridget, a patron saint of Ireland, artist Bridget Griffith Evans created a series of “Bridgetines,” an exquisite selection of 52 tiny acrylic, watercolor and oil portraits of ingénues. The work was showcased in “Sunday Best” at the self-described “World Famous Luckystar Studio.” Bridget and husband Gene Evans own the Vliet Street site. At the show's opening, Sala da Pranzo provided delicious snacks as Luckystar Studio fans poured in. Photographer Mark Cherek, in town from California, stopped by, as did Soups On! owners Mary and Doug Krimmer, the latter recently promoted as Milwaukee's code enforcement supervisor.

The Krimmers had just lunched with Gus and Shirley Galowka, Mary's cousin who is celebrating her 83rd birthday. Also in the crowd were Bridget's parents, Anne and Gordon Griffith; Jan and Todd Graveline from G2 Creative; artists Mark Winter and Beth Bojarski; photographer Corey Hengen; sculptor Jeremy Wolf, whose work will be shown at Luckystar in May; Cameryne Roberts from Café Lulu and artist Karen Gorecki, who assisted with the event. The lucky raffle winner of an Evans portrait was Georgia visitor Amy Elliot.

Fair Trade: Tracey Carson celebrated her belated birthday at Fair Trade for All on North Avenue with fiancé Bill Zaferos, and brother Dirk Carson and his wife, Carol, and kids Haley and Alexandra. Friends included Marcus Schwartz and his wife, Kimberly Noon; Dan and Jan McCarthy; dentist Karyn Brzezinski and patent attorney Tom Wozny; Aurora's Deb Unger; Christine Schramek; and Barbara Roozrokh, director of corporate communications at Jacobus Wealth Management.

Guests sipped and noshed while perusing an exciting selection of fair trade artwork and other items. Owners Gail and Allen Christian are enthused that the movement's message is being well received, with Milwaukee earning kudos as the country's first Fair Trade City. The shop is included in a Fair Trade Crawl in May. Desiring Art: Artist Laura Goldstein's exquisite textiles and hanging art were shown at her “Objects of Desire” opening at the studio of Hansen Dodge Creative in the Third Ward. Marine Terminal Lofts neighbors Clarice Laubenheimer, Paul Theisen, Robert Hanni and Ann Love and Jim Fritz admired the pieces, as did Liz Hayes, the new owner of 3rd Ward Jewelry, and her daughter Isabelle, and mother-daughter Realtor Pati Ogden and Cate Cooper.

Others enjoying the presentation were Goldstein's husband, Carl Landgren; UW- Milwaukee professors Marna Brauner and her husband, Mitch; Mike Wavra and Tim Kraetsch from Grava Gallery; and Leslie Davis from Preservation Framing and her husband, Jim De Young, a MAM conservator. Circulating were Donna Guthrie and photographer Larry Oliverson, whose work is featured on this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts poster; Larry Harper and Ann Dee Allen; and Carol (C.J.) Mueller from Haven Interiors.

New Arrivals: Doctors Dennis and Christine Merritt have recently moved to Milwaukee, where he is completing a book, The Dairy Farmer's Guide to the Universe: The Greening of Psychology and Education. Merritt is a Swiss-trained Jungian psychoanalyst, one of only five in Wisconsin, and is also a practicing eco-psychologist.

Chris Merritt is back from Suzhou, China, where she taught parasitology at the Soochow University Medical School. Merritt is also writing a book about her experiences, Once Upon A Time in China: Worms, Cha and a Harmonious Society. PJ Time: Ophthalmologist Jane Collis- Geers tossed a pajama party and, luckily, no birthday suits flounced in. The pajamaset included Dr. Paul Norton, returning from an afternoon group meditation at his Milwaukee Mindfulness Practice Center; Paula Anderson, in her matching PJs and boa, and husband Keith, the “Anderson” of Engberg Anderson Design Partnership; Inspire Marketing's Margaret Hines; and Mary and Tony Rotheray in splendid sleep attire. Other partiers were Pat Holland from the Task Force on Family Violence and husband Dan Kaemmerer; Barb Smith; Phyllis Tubesing; sisters Elly and Barb Pick; and dentist Bill Franta.

Birthday Boy: Jean Holmburg and Nina Sarenac threw a 40-b-day bash for pal Andy Nunemaker at the trendy Soho 7 on Buffalo Street. After a mellifluous round of “Happy Birthday,” the champagne flowed and the crowd dug into a trainshaped cake from Eat Cake. The Nunemaker clan included parents Norm and Grace Nunemaker, sister Anne-Marie Wolter, aunt Josephine Berte and a slew of cousins. In the crowd were Kyle Cherek; Time Warner Cable's Greg Babicky; Cynthia and Jim Stoll, accompanied by Khenpo Kunga; Edith and David Braeger; Matt Bartel; Kelly and Nick Schmidt and Jane and Tom Lacy; and Todd and Susan Montgomery, back from Hong Kong. A post-party at Chez Nunemaker lasted until 4 a.m.

Engagement: Tom and Vicki Nelson hosted an engagement party for daughter Elizabeth, engaged to Raffaello (Fello) Sacerdoti. The couple is planning a 2009 wedding in Colorado. Celebrating were Heather Rotheray; Ken Schmitz-Lammers, from the American Cancer Society; Jaime Kirchen and her fiancé, Mike Morgan; and Amanda Smith.

