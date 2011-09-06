Boris and Doris On the Town

Water, Water, Everywhere: Fiery Latin music by D'CalleSon brought out energized salsa fans to LIVE @ the Lakefront. Salsa-ers included Barbara Fedran, with a host of partners, including Tom Dienhart, owner of Marine Land Pet Supply, cheered on by writer H. Nelson Goodson, Salvador Alcazar and Jorge Avunda; plus jewelry maven Linda Richman; and lovely-in-blue Darlene Chase with immigration attorney Tom Hochstatter.

Jeff Remsik, 99th president of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, the event sponsor, welcomed the crowd. Mary McCormick, its executive director, enjoyed the program, as did Sharon Cook, UW-Milwaukee's David Buck, there with his wife, Diane, who was gearing up for a trip leading Milwaukee Art Museum docents to China; the United Community Center's Sadiash Matos, her husband, UWM academic adviser Alberto Maldonado, and their 2-year-old son Diego.

More Water: Present Music went upriver with a flotilla to celebrate water at its 30th anniversary, holding a free concert for 2,300 fans in the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall. The performance spared nothing, with elements including a slide show of water facts and collaborations with Danceworks and other Milwaukee troupes. Kevin Stalheim, the force behind Present Music, welcomed the crowd, thanking Badger Meter's Rich Meeusen and Alderman Michael Murphy, who read a mayoral proclamation.

The audience included water activist Peter McAvoy and attorney Jackie Boynton; Bruce and Janine Smith; Lisa Berman and Larry Dalton; DanceCircus' Betty Salamun with Gary Oleksyn; Joan and Mike Spector; Riverkeeper board member Howard Caplan with Amy Kirkland; and Shannon Ahern and James Maldonado.

Even More Water: Rain may have dampened the crowd, but not the enthusiasm at Cathedral Square for the annual Made in Milwaukee blowout. Though the downpour drove off some of the vendors, die-hards included NEWaukee, a recently formed networking group for professionals aged 23-35, headed by Ian Abston, and ART Milwaukee, represented by VP Angela Damiani. The Our Milwaukee booth was manned by photographers Troy Freund and Stephanie Bartz, carpetmeister Bob Kashou and Beth Handle from Laacke & Joys.

Todd “Toddzilla” Bennett posed for pictures with his beautiful 12-year-old Argentine tegu lizard named Simmons. Also on display were beautiful Milwaukee Blacksmith pieces by Kent Knapp, his wife, Shannon, and sons; over-the-top sunglasses by June and Amilla Moore; plus photographer Sarah Dwyer-Olson, with her husband, Alex; artist/designer Dena Nord; and Michelle Eigenberger, owner of Bolted vintage clothing, helped out by boyfriend Tyler St. Clair. Strolling in the rain were Beth Nicols and her fiancé, Joe Weirick, from CRP Commercial, and a very wet Peter Adams, director of development for East Town Association.

Ending on a High Note: The final Musical Monday at Lake Park attracted a throng of Dixieland jazz lovers to hear the New South Rampart Street Paraders, with guest performer Lisa Edgar. Fans included Joseph Picciolo and sons Benjamin and Noah, cheering on their dad (and granddad) Vince.

Taking in the music were event chair Jim Cope; Robo and Kathy Brumder with neighbors Mary and John Evans; Cynthia Collyer and her newly retired husband, Errol Rapkin; jokester Richard Yahr; and UWM's Carolyn Washburne. The board's Steve Morse was on hand, as was Sandy Wiegand, heading the drive to get a new stage, plus Alice Wilson, her husband, Joe, daughter Lily and sons Cole and Gus; and our favorite massage therapist, Invivo Fitness' Karen Keene, along with Tina Romenesko, its “Yoga Goddess."

On the Page: Best-selling author Lesley Kagen launched her newest book, Good Graces, to a packed house of fans at Next Chapter Bookshop. She regaled the audience with clever quips and a good read from her book, which takes place in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood during the '60s. Hosting were store owner Lanora Haradon Hurley and her able staff of Morgan Kiedrowski, Susan Gusho, Geoffrey Jennings and Anne Wilde.

Lending support were Kagen's family, including her husband, Peter, daughter Casey Fleming and her husband, John-Michael, with their bubbly baby Charlie.

Soaking up the stories were Laura Schieffer, who grew up on Vliet Street, and pal Anjanette Klein-Teunissen. Brenda Kittleson, Pamela Norris, Carol Argabright, Beth Martin and Chicagoan Judi Bedrosian formed a new book club that night, with Good Graces nominated to be their first read. Sitting in were Carol Anderson, a loyal Next Chapter-ite, and Pat Dowd and her daughter Johanna, now with Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Sept. 22 issue of the Shepherd.