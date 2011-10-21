Boris and Doris On the Town

Baskets and More: The Eisenhower Center celebrated its annual fun-filled “Baskets of Hope” dinner and auction at its facility, a work-training program with rehab services for people with developmental challenges. Radio's Jane Matenaer hosted the silent auction of 54 fantastic baskets, followed by a delicious Zilli dinner where Steve “The Homer” True stepped up to the plate as a most-entertaining auctioneer.

The event chair was Realtor Meg Noyes with yeoman backup duty by Deb Wanger and Joyce Williams, whose husband, Mike Williams, is the board president. The center's executive director, Barb Rowland, welcomed the crowd and client John Krall explained what the Eisenhower Center meant to him.

At the dinner were Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Nikiya Harris, sitting with Roselyn M. Smolej-Hill, the center's development manager, Loretta and John Mlekoday, and new board member Mike Hacker and his wife, Stephanie. Foundation President Pat Mueller provided the delicious dinner wine. Also having a grand time were Peter and Muffie Browne, Heidi and John German and Diane Lane, who won a Zilli dinner for her musical group, the Calliope Vocal Ensemble headed by Jane Lukic. Ready for its debut performance at St. John's Catholic Home, the ensemble consists of Deb Wanger, Beth Davis, Tayyibah Sethi, Kathy Housiaux, Marjorie Moon, Penny Egan, Deborah Pate and Patti Donahue.

Glorious Gardens: Milwaukee Urban Gardens (MUG) celebrated its 10th anniversary with a gala evening at Sweet Water Organics. Speaking about MUG was its executive director, Bruce Wiggins, there with his wife, Terry, and uber-activist/Sweet Water force Jim Godsil. Kjersten Hallin, aka Magic Mama and “eco-edu-tainer,” wowed the crowd of kids and adults. She was accompanied by One Drum's Jahmés Tony Finlayson, preparing for a Club Timbuktu show the next night. Caroline Carter, raw food chef and host of “Cooking Raw” on MPTV, provided samples of her yummy goodies.

Celebrating in grand form were Jan Christensen and Kristina Betzold from the Community Garden at Kilbourn Park; food activist Martha Davis Kipcak of Center for Resilient Cities; Jacqueline Ward, from the East Side Green Market; Deborah Kern, CEO of the Garden Room/Anaba Tea Room; Margarete and David Harvey, who won the hefty raffle and immediately donated the prize back to MUG; Julie Bernhardt, with the Boys & Girls Clubs, her boyfriend Evan McDoniels with the 16th Street Community Health Center and his co-worker Andrea Fuentes; and Peter “Renaissance Man” Joneth. MUG's Sam Jensen with Sweet Water's dynamic Todd Leech, Nick Montezon and Jill Frey helped to organize the event.

Oooo-La-La: Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art threw an elegant “Evening in Paris” gala at Pier Wisconsin, where beret-lidded Marquette theater students Madelyn Yee, Alexis Hamburg, Kelsey Lauren and Kathryn DeLapp welcomed the guests with phonetically perfect “bon soirs.”

Co-chairing the soiree were Ann and Jamie Keiper and Betty and Tom Arndt. Dress diva Cindy Molloy, owner of Molloy's, wore a stunning Catherine Regehr gown. Her boutique was well represented, with many of her dazzlingly couture customers. Among them were Cheryl Hauswirth, Peg Schaaff, Kay Austermann, Mary Henke and Jean Holmburg.

At his first official Marquette function, new MU President Father Scott Pilarz presented the Kairos Award for Service to the Arts to Rosemary and Michael Cavaluzzi and Mary Ellen and Frederick Muth. There to support the winners were Chas and Judy Mulcahy, their daughter Mary Muth, her husband, John, and their tennis-champ sons Connor and Chas.

Circulating were Murph and John Burke, who donated a magnificent evening at their home to the auction; David and Susie Fondrie from Uihlein-Wilson Architects; Sande Robinson, Marquette's director of the Educational Opportunity Program; and educator Kevin Ingram. Seated together were Quentin Hart-Slater and Cindy Thomason; new Haggerty board member Matthew Rose and Diana Robertson; plus John Monroe III and Annemarie Sawkins, the Haggerty's associate curator. Comedian Dylan Bolin was his usual clever self as emcee while Carolyn Wehner from the Skylight Opera belted beautiful Jacques Brel tunes. Dan Johnson, a 34-year MU photography veteran, captured the evening.

Rumpus Rooming: The Bartolotta restaurant dynasty celebrated opening night of its new Rumpus Room gastropub, located on the site of the old Eagan's. Holding court were Jennifer and Joe Bartolotta, who did his own interior designing using old church chandeliers and a floor made from former fence posts. Brother Paul Bartolotta flew in from the Wynn Las Vegas for the Rumpus' premiere. Running the kitchen are top chef Andrew Ruiz, backed by chef de cuisine Matt Kerley, formerly of San Francisco.

Bartolotta management was on hand to supervise, including executive chef Adam Siegel, GM Omar Andrietsch, director of operations John Wise, training manager Liza Sterletske, restaurant manager Megan Cooper and Scott Williams. Helping assemble an impressive 62-page beverage book were bar manager Mark Bergemann, Chad Doll and beermeister Bill Browne. Tony Harroun, off-duty Lake Park Bistro sous chef, dropped in for a beer. Waiter Will Laurila handled his duties in grand form.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Nov. 3 issue of the Shepherd.