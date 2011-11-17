Boris and Doris On the Town

Ever Hoping: The Sojourner Family Peace Center held its 17th annual Evening of Hope fundraiser in a Bradley Center atrium. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm described the organization's mission of hope and breaking the cycle of violence, while the center's board president, Harley Davidson's Becky House, welcomed the crowd and thanked Sojourner's chief Angela Mancuso and co-director Carmen Pitre for their hard work. A moving video made by Cramer-Krasselt's Tanya Pinsoneault and Timm Gable was aired to applause. Waterstone Bank CEO Doug Gordon presented a check for $7,700, having donated $10 for every Brewers' hit last season.

Dylan Bolin was his usual comedic self as the effective auctioneer seeking top dollar. Circulating were the event's chair, Incentive Gallery owner Linda McCabe, with her husband Abe, as well as volunteers Linda Barikmo, Jessica Cook and Heather Zwaska from Fleming's Steakhouse. Mingling were circuit court judge candidate Mark Sanders and Eleanora Paz, a SC Johnson economist; Judge Jeff Wagner and his wife Dyan; and trucking whiz Peggy Coakley. From the DA's office were Jeff Altenburg with his wife Rana of Marquette, and Kent Lovern with his wife Susan, an attorney. John McGregor and Gaurie Rodman from Irgens Development, Marquette's Martha Moore, fund-raising maven Elizabeth Meyer and Realtor extraordinaire Jim Schleif were also in the crowd. In charge of the wine pull was “wine babe” Kathy Ford, where Mutual of America VP Paul Wierzba and neighbor Lynner Taylor were busy buying corks. They circulated with architect Mark Zimmerman and his new bride Laura.

Spooky Do: The be-all-to-end-all 10th annual Halloween party hosted by Andy Nunemaker, dressed as a Saudi crown prince, and Nina Sarenac, in stunning Jackie Kennedy garb, was held at his new East Side party house. Over-the-top decorations were pulled together by Patti Bringe dressed as “Resident Evil Claire,” Gail Groenwoldt in sexy pirate attire and Eric Zindorf as Karl Lagerfeld. Barrels of beverage were orchestrated by lead bartender Paul Morowski while dueling bands Crazy Man's Basement and 5 Card Studs rocked on.

Creative costumes were abundant. Virginia and Bob Pothier and their son Robert were Occupy Wall Street protesters. Fifteen of the Burke clan formed an “Occupy Andy” flash mob, including John and Murph Burke, Wendy and Peter Slocum, and Rory and Chris Foley. Mary Joehnk and custard king Karl Kopp were Pabst deliverers. Dracula-garbed John Emory appeared with his wife Mary as a bloody victim. And Abby Christofferson and Ross Segel were stunning in White and Black Swan tutus.

Snuggle Up: The official launch of HoodiePet, producer of fleece hoodies with adorable detachable stuffed animal heads, was held at Discovery World. CEO Louise Kempe and her husband and HoodiePet cofounder Alexander hosted the blast-off, introduced by filmmaker Janine Rozina Sijan. Michelle Marie Bertholf organized the style show with an “official” HoodiePet jingle written by Jennifer Murphy Damm.

Kyle Cherek emceed, while his son Henry modeled along with Alexia, Seth and Alba Kempe; Danielle Buesing; Calvin Koscinski; Madi and Max Willis; Lincoln Sankovitz; Eli and Lucia Pierce-Haig and Dewey Williams.

Cheering them on were proud mothers Nancy Buesing, Gwen Koscinski, Anne Willis, Katie West, Jennifer Pierce-Haig and Angela Williams. Also enjoying the evening were Moira Fitzgerald and Peter Kammer; Anne Metcalfe; and Maja Roosjen from Holland. The HoodiPets are available online and at a Mayfair kiosk.

A Discovery World contingent was on hand: CEO Joel Brennan, on his way to Switzerland for a Young Leaders conference; executive director Paul Krajniak; Paul Mech, coordinator of Thirst Lab Education; and Kevin Cullen, staff archaeologist and house brewer.

Obama On the Go: The Organizing for America (OFA) headquarters in the Third Ward opened with an enthusiastic gathering of volunteers. State Sen. Chris Larson revved the crowd. Patrick Nettesheim, cofounder of Guitars for Vets, performed, there with his wife, community organizer Dream Gunther.

Circulating were OFA press secretary Gillian Morris and her proud parents, mom Nancy, soon to graduate from Marquette Law School, and dad Dr. Chip Morris; OFA state field director Michelle Kleppe and regional field director Elizabeth Schaefer; and Robert Scott. Also in the eager crowd were retired judge Jim Gramling and Linda Velasco; Karen Johnson, a new volunteer; intern Anthony Johnson; Lucas Tieman; Anita Sorenson; and journalist Dominique Noth, whose son Paul is a New Yorker magazine cartoonist.

More OFA: Activist and historian Paul Geenen, along with Elizabeth Schaefer, hosted one of the first get-fired-up OFA parties, attracting a host of East Siders. The full-house crowd included Richard and Barbara Brigham, Shirley Conlon, Barbara Cooley, Jan Hill, Ted John and attorney Kelly Twigger.

Happy Fifth: Celebrating a half decade of food and service, chef Michael Feker pulled out all the stops at his Il Mito restaurant, with dozens of foodie fans turning out to party with him. Photographer Jerry Cahak and his daughter Caitlin, a Froedtert microbiologist, and Mark and Michelle Lake were among the revelers.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 1 issue of the Shepherd.