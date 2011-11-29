Boris and Doris On the Town

A Votre Sante: More than 200 Francophiles, oenophiles and fromage fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee for the Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee's Fete de Beaujolais Nouveau 2011. Georges Duboeuf wines flowed while guests munched on a Larry's Market brie cake, served by Patty Peterson and Jim Peterson, marquise au chocolat by caterer/cooking teacher Liz Crawford, and beef bourguignon by La Merenda's Peter Sandroni. The latter was made with organic beef from Sauve Terre Farm in West Bend. The farm's owners, Joe and Laura Mantoan, were there to support their daughter Natalie Malacrida, with her husband, Johnny, who was on the organizing committee. Other organizers were Jon Gladieux, Steve Ehlers from Larry's Market, and Emily Dell. Body painter Felicia Pope was busy decorating Jennifer Kirkpatrick and Beth Anne Gleason in Van Gogh themes. Offering “les salutations” were Alliance Executive Director Anne Leplae, plus Beth Haskovec, Laura and Preston Cole, GE Healthcare's Patrick Bonnet and Cyrille Thenot, ophthalmologist Richard Stone, and Dean Chapman.

Decking the Halls: The Pabst Mansion previewed its “Grand Avenue Christmas” with over-the-top decorations, including a beer mug and pretzel tree. Hosting were historian John Eastberg, soon to complete a book on the Pabst Farm, and his wife, Alverno professor Jodi, who organized the silent auction. Docents Cathy Bowmil and Kathy Kilps fielded questions, with background by Hannah Miner and Melissa Shi, the distaff half of the Rosewood Quartet.

Admiring the Victorian splendor were Barbara Fuldner, president of the Milwaukee Art Museum's American Heritage Society; Jan Wade, WISN president and general manager; Michael Benton of the Civil War Roundtable and wife Karla; and Gise Terner with friend Ben Radoszewski, whose mother Caroline Radoszewski created the mansion's elaborately decorated dollhouse.

Simply Fab: “The Fabulous Beekman Boys,” Oconomowoc-raised author Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge, were the guests of honor at a fund-raiser for St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Mequon. The pair, known for their television show, website and goat soap, flew in from Beekman 1802, their organic farm in Sharon Springs, N.Y., to promote their latest tome, The Beekman 1802 Heirloom Cookbook. They were also in town to visit Josh's mom Jackie and step-dad Dave Purcell, St. Boniface parishioners.

Helping organize the event were Mike Smith, there with his wife, Karen, Bob and Pam Elliott, and Bob and Shirley Pasternak. Raving about the apple cake, a Beekman recipe, were John Peterson and his wife, Deanna, creator of Bright as Day Designs.

Chanteuse Val Barbatelli and guitarist Eric Longreen of Outra Vez entertained during cocktail hour, which preceded a dinner catered by Grafton's Flipside Cafe. Circulating was parish priest Father Kenny Miller and his wife, Tania, Gretchen Barbatelli, Larry and Judy Moon, Jim and Mary Metz, and Meta McKinney. Victoria Vonier, formerly of Private Gardener and now living on a farm in Plymouth, drove in with pals Jeff Buser and Matt Trotter, owners of The Wreath Factory, whose designs are sold on the Beekman website. An auction, with a bidding war for breakfast at Beekman 1802, resulted in all three eager bidders winning the $750 getaway treat.

Up the Amber: With music and hearty pours, Sprecher Brewing celebrated the launch of its new fresh hop amber. The Lounge Lizards from Hell performed, featuring Mark Samman and Mick Schoenleber, with guest performances by Oscar (The Big O) Wheeler and “Shy” Annie Buege, who works at Sprecher and sings with the Rabid Aardvarks. Randy and Anne Sprecher were on hand for the celebration, along with Michelle Brzek, the brewery's business development and merchandise manager. Sprecher's private label wines by Autry Cellars were also showcased.

Beer geeks included Kevin Revolinski, author of Wisconsin's Best Beer Guide; Twitterers Mitch Jurisch, Craig Vermeulen, Sara Puls and Reggie Wegner; Carol Christ; and Marquette's Tim Cigelske, his wife, Jess, and their adorable 2-year-old Clara.

Producing Produce: Buyers lined up for local produce at the Milwaukee County Winter Farmers' Market. Market manager Deb Deacon and financial head Janet Driscoll monitored the crowded aisles. Backing them up were board President Ritch Durheim and members Martha Davis Kipcak, Cindy Lane, attorney Will Hughes, Bill Stone from Brightonwoods Orchard, organic farmer Dave Kozlowski, manning his booth with his wife, Sandra Raduenz, and Susan Crane from We Energies.

Perusing the produce were Meg Kissinger and Larry Boynton; Dana Darling of Darling Dental and Sandy Woycke; and costumed Cari and Gjeret Stein and children Sonja, Gwen and Magnus of the Lykkeringen Norwegian Dancers, stopping by before their Holiday Folk Fair appearance.

Vendors included the Wisconsin Soup Co., manned by owner Steven Wenhardt and Hallie Knippel, B&D's favorite mushroom vendors Rick and Carmen Hosken from River Valley Ranch, and pianist Dan Petry, who works with Tom and Sue White of Mia Famiglia.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 15 issue of the Shepherd.