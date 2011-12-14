Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Earning a Nod:</strong> Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall was packed with awardees, awarders and others for the announcement of 15 finalists in the 13th annual Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI). The awards are sponsored by U.S. Bank in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC). Representing finalists were <strong>Melissa Tashjian</strong> from the 53rd Street Community Garden; <strong>Beth Haskovec</strong> of the Layton Boulevard West Neighbors; <strong>Mary Beth Driscoll</strong>, <strong>Dave Mangin and Antoine Carter</strong> from Groundwork Milwaukee; and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's <strong>Mary Louise Mussoline</strong>; as well as <strong>Teri Sullivan</strong>, founder and co-director of Arts@Large; <strong>Laura Bray</strong> with the Menomonee Valley Partners; and Workforce Funding Alliance's <strong>Gil Llanas</strong>.<br /><br />LISC-ers included Financial Services Director <strong>Jack West</strong>, Communications Director <strong>Dawn Hutchinson-Weiss</strong> and sustainable communities chief <strong>Chris Boston</strong>. Executive Director <strong>Leo Ries</strong> was doing a mean polka with U.S. Bank's <strong>Barbara Markoff</strong> to the syncopation of Vern and the Originals. MANDI winners will be announced in March.<strong><br /><br />Picture Perfect:</strong> The Portrait Society Gallery in the Marshall Building, one of the busiest art spaces during Christmas in the Ward, showcased <strong>Jean Roberts Guequierre's</strong> exquisite oils in “Giotto's Eyes.” Circulating was her husband, writer <strong>Nathan</strong>, as were fellow artists <strong>Stanley Ryan Jones</strong> and <strong>Demetra Copoulos</strong>, <strong>Melanie Ariens</strong>, <strong>Paula Schultz </strong>and <strong>Laj Waghray</strong>. Other admirers included <strong>Caren Gregg</strong>, the <strong>Revs. Paul Overvold</strong> and <strong>Noreen Smith</strong>, <strong>Mary Jean and Ward Fowler</strong>, <strong>Tina Campbell</strong>, <strong>Ellen Moran</strong>, <strong>Lisa Kuznicki</strong>, <strong>Julie and Steve Spadafora</strong>, and <strong>Sean and Kelly Ronayne</strong>.<br /><br />In the hall space, artist <strong>Fred Bell</strong> presented his portraits of the building's tenants, including Shepherders <strong>Louis Fortis</strong>, <strong>Art Kumbalek and Dave Luhrssen</strong>. Other subjects stopped by, including <strong>Ron Merkel</strong>, <strong>Cindy Milner</strong> and <strong>Pat Gilman Graham</strong>.<br /><br />Down the street, <strong>William Waldren</strong>, wife <strong>Shannon Safar</strong> and 2-year-old daughter <strong>Zuzu</strong> hosted an open house/grand preview of his Hudson Business Lounge. Checking the site were attorney <strong>Dan Cooper</strong>, social media guru <strong>Phil Gerbyshak</strong> and <strong>Chris Zielinski</strong>, owner of Transfer Pizzeria. H2D/Chiselled Grape's <strong>Al Haas</strong> and wife <strong>Kris Jensen</strong> were there with pals <strong>Patty Blommer and Tim Wallis</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Holiday Antiques:</strong> Farm Girl Art & Antiques in Walker's Point, one of Doris' favorite haunts, just celebrated its one-year anniversary. Throughout the day, friends and consigners of owner <strong>Lisa Goldner</strong> stopped by for holiday cheer. Among the revelers were <strong>Nancy Wade</strong>, <strong>Cindy Anderson</strong>, <strong>Viv Rad</strong>, <strong>Jean Elliott</strong>, <strong>Sanja Glisic</strong> and <strong>Kathy Lueneburg</strong>, one of Goldner's first customers. Goldner's husband, <strong>Tony</strong>, and children <strong>Nick</strong>, <strong>Chris</strong>, <strong>Alex</strong> and <strong>Ben</strong>, plus in-laws <strong>Roberta and Fred Goldner</strong>, helped during the event. <strong>Janice Bratel</strong> won a basket chock full of treats.<strong><br /><br />Merry Melodies:</strong> Christmas lights twinkled as the <strong>John Schneider Orchestra</strong> presented its annual holiday revue at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub, backed by <strong>Rip Tenor's</strong> radio play “Live From O'Donoghue's: 1949 Christmas Radio Broadcast.” The irrepressible Schneider crooned, danced and even performed a cartwheel. The mellifluous <strong>Claire Morkin</strong>, Schneider's singing partner since 1986, made for a nostalgic duo. They were helped along by Tenor on sax, plus <strong>Mrs. Fun</strong> and <strong>Tim Stemper</strong>, a sixth-generation Milwaukeean. <strong>Josie</strong>, Morkin's adorably talented daughter, sang and tapped to “Jingle Bells.”<br /><br />Applauding were Schneider's former Marquette students, Studio Gear's <strong>Liam O'Callaghan</strong> and his wife, costumer <strong>Kim</strong>; <strong>David and Donna Thome</strong>, fans since the old Café Melange days; <strong>Jane Brooks Reilly</strong> with <strong>Richard Yahr</strong>; <strong>Joseph Lustig</strong>, now with Oceania Cruises; Claire's sister <strong>Kaleen Morkin</strong> and her husband, <strong>Bill Radtke</strong>; <strong>Carl and Debbie Carran</strong>; Rip's mom <strong>Beverly Torner</strong>; and <strong>Lynn and Jim Maas</strong>. Bar owner <strong>Jamie O'Donoghue</strong> and staff were scurrying because of the crowd.<strong><br /><br />Beer Lovers Unite:</strong> Supporters of the Museum of Beer & Brewing gathered for holiday cheer at the Miller Inn, led by board President <strong>Lorraine Hoffmann</strong>. Sipping froth were board members <strong>Fred Gettelman</strong>, Best Place owner <strong>Jim Haertel</strong>, <strong>Karri John Fritz-Klaus</strong>, <strong>Steven Koski</strong>, <strong>John Kretsch</strong>, <strong>Gary Luther</strong>, <strong>Erik Peterson</strong>, <strong>Darrell Smith</strong> and <strong>Kyle Wasserman</strong>. Also partaking at the tappers were writer and tour guide <strong>Bob Giese</strong>, Schlitz/Uihlein historians <strong>Leonard P. Jurgensen and E.J. Brumder</strong>, <strong>Tom Volke</strong> of <em>The Brewers Bulletin</em>, and Miller archivist <strong>Dave Herrewig</strong>.<strong><br /><br />On the Town:</strong> B&D bumped into consultant <strong>Paul Nannis</strong> and pal <strong>Lisa Boyd</strong> at Eddie Martini's. The two were celebrating her last day as the YWCA's COO, with Boyd heading to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).<br /><br />Friday nights at Hamburger Mary's, an “open-air bar and grille for open-minded people” is not only the place for a Big Kahuna Hawaiian or a Spicy Mary, but also some lively “MaryOke” singing, emceed by <strong>Jacob</strong>. B&D lucked into an evening there with the City of Festivals Men's Chorus, as <strong>Spencer Fretschel</strong>, <strong>Drew Martin</strong>, <strong>Dan Santos</strong> and <strong>Peter Konrath</strong> soloed. Also belting out a tune was “Mary” herself (aka <strong>Shannon Wallace</strong> aka <strong>VyNell Grits</strong>), flouncy in a cute kilt, and singer <strong>Sarai Anzaldua</strong>, who celebrated <strong>Mia Crom's</strong> 32nd birthday with song. Women's Voices Milwaukeeincluding President <strong>Kathy Thackham</strong>, <strong>Winnie Sartoris</strong>, <strong>Sharon Megna</strong>, <strong>Diane Gregory</strong> and <strong>Brenda Hanus</strong>were in the crowd, preparing for a holiday concert at Wauwatosa's Unity Church.<br /><br /><em>If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at<a href="mailto:borisanddorisott@aol.com" target="_blank"> borisanddorisott@aol.com</a>. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 29 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em>n