Botanas II to Open in January

× Expand Botanas

A second location of Botanas, aptly named Botanas II, will move into the building currently housing The Patio at 1421 E. Howard Ave. The Patio will be hosting its last banquet at the end of September. Martha Navejar, who opened the original Botanas with her husband, will be branching off from that business due to a divorce and will no longer be involved with the location.

Remodeling of The Patio building will begin in October; the decor will be similar to the original Botanas, and the menu as well as the recipes used will be the same. Navejar hopes to open Botanas II in January 2015.