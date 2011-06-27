Boulevard Theatre's Free Farmer's Market Preview

×

The South Shore Farmer’s Market is an interesting little microcosm of Bay View culture that comes to inhabit South Shore Park from June 18th-October 15th every year. In addition to farmers, cheese makers and others, the market features a stage beneath an entertainment tent that features various acts. This coming Saturday, July 2nd, Boulevard Theatre’s ensemble will be performing excerpts from their coming season.

The performance is free and open to the public. It should be an interesting atmosphere to see bits of upcoming shows what with all the dogs and children and babies and things that usually find their way to South Shore Park on a Saturday morning.

The Boulevard Theatre performs 9am-10am under the entertainment tent at South Shore Park (at 2900 South Shore Park) on Saturday, July 2nd.