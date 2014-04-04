Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June

Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush.

Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner, discounts still abound. Also four diners will win $500 each in dining certificates this year. They can register by completing a survey after their meals at milwaukeedowntown.com/diningweek.

This year's participating restaurants include Benihana, Bistro 333, Bourbon & Tunns Tavern, Café at The Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carnevor, Carson’s, Club Charlies, Coquette Café, Distil, Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, Indulge, John Hawks Pub, Kanpai, Karl Ratzsch’s, Karma Bar & Grill, Kiku, Kil@wat, The Knick, The Loaded Slate, Louise’s, Mader’s, Mason Street Grill, METRO, Mi•key’s, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern, Port of Call Bistro & Beer Garden, Rock Bottom, Rodizio Grill, Rumpus Room, Sake Tumi, Smoke Shack, Swig, Trinity Three Irish Pubs, Tulip, Umami Moto, Ward’s House of Prime, Water Buffalo and Zarletti.

Menus will be post by early May. As always, diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations.