Brady Street Festival: Party in the Street!

×

Every year “The City ofFestivals” brings us a multitude of ever-evolving venues and celebrations todraw us in and entertain us. On Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.,another clear winner for Milwaukeeis the Brady Street Festival, a free event that has really come into its own.

Thanks to the hard workof forward-thinking Milwaukeeans like Julilly Kohler, the city makes use ofaction-packed festivals to highlight its unique locales, like the lakefrontand, in this case, the Brady Street neighborhood.





Shops and restaurants upand down Brady Streetwill offer specials on the day of the festival. “The retailers are going to beout en masse,” says Steph Salvia, from the Brady Street Business ImprovementDistrict. “It has become a great day for a sidewalk sale.”





Restaurants, too, willhave several festival-day offerings to satiate the hungry throngs.





More than 60 outsidevendors will be selling their wares alongside the street's regular merchants.According to event organizer Michael Short of the Hunter Group, “There is amuch broader assortment of vendors than last year, comprised of everything fromarts and crafts to local culinary food booths.” Some of the new food vendorsinclude Bolzano Artisan Meats, Fajitas Grill, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds andImmy's African Cuisine.





Wisconsin cheese-makers will once again beincluded as a mainstay of the festival. “Cheesefest” is the legacy of theArtisan Food Festival, predecessor to the current Brady Street Festival.Visitors to the cheese tent will have the opportunity to learn about and samplecheeses. Patrons can purchase their favorites right there, or skip the coolerand have them shipped home.





Kids and kids-at-heartwill appreciate the incredible feats of the Division BMX stunt team, as bikerswow the crowd with their talents on the half-pipe until dusk. You can burn offthe adrenaline from the BMX show by taking a turn on the Adventure Sportsrock-climbing wall. Low-key kid-friendly activities include face painting andhenna tattoos.





What festival in Milwaukee would becomplete without beer? In addition to the usual options, the beer tent willoffer six new selections. Sprecher, New Glarus Brewing and New Belgium Brewingwill each have two microbrews on tap. The inclusion of microbrews is especiallyfitting on Brady Streetwhere, according to Short, “more micro and specialty beers are poured by barsthroughout the year than in any other area of the city.”





If beer isn't yourthing, check out the drink specials being shaken, stirred and blended along thesidewalk as the street's bars take advantage of the expanded outdoor patronage.





At 6 p.m. stylishfestivalgoers will appreciate the annual fashion show. “Virtually everyclothing store on Brady Streetshowcases several outfits and accessories,” Salvia says. At 7 p.m. the funcontinues with the divas featured in the always-popular drag show. “Truly aunique offering of the Brady Street Festival,” Short adds.





Music Plays an Instrumental Role





Brady Street Festivalfeatures three music stages and a wide variety of tunes. Things kick off at11:30 a.m. at the Knight-Barry Title Stage with the R&B/funk/blues blend ofthe Charles Walker Band. The crowd will be jumping when award-winning ska bandPrimitive Culture hits the stage at 3 p.m. The dulcet tones of headliningMotown tribute band The Tempters will win the hearts of the audience at 8 p.m.





“They have choreographyand matching attirequite entertaining,” Short says.





Together with 88NineRadio Milwaukee, the Bud Light Stage opens at noon with Midwestern folk-rockband Will Phalen and The Stereo Addicts. At 4 p.m. reggae fans will sway to thebeat of Dubtonic Kru, direct from Jamaica.





“This takes the festivalto a new level,” Short says. “For the first time we are featuring aninternational group, where in the past we've only had regional talent.”





At 8 p.m. headliners U2Zoo will offer a celebration of U2 as they pay homage to Bono and the gang.





The Humboldt Stagefeatures a noon show by blues/rock band Altered Five and a 3:30 p.m.performance by The Carpetbaggers. Headliner Alex Wilson, a Brady Street favorite, will be singingthe blues at 7:30 p.m.





When asked what makesthe Brady Street Festival so special, Salvia responds, “It's one day that everyonecan set aside their differences and just celebrate what Brady Street is.”





“It's an interminglingof a diverse group that speaks to the best qualities of Milwaukee,” Short adds.