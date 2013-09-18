Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte To Speak at Marquette Thursday

Best known for his role on "Breaking Bad"—and in Internet circles, for the endless breakfast memes that it's spawned—actor RJ Mitte is one of the entertainment industry's rarest things: a prominent actor with a physical disability. Like Walt Jr. on the AMC show, Mitte has cerebral palsy, though his symptoms are less severe than those of character he plays. That role helped land him a position as spokesperson for "Inclusion in the Arts and Media of Performers with Disabilities," an organization that advocates, among other things, for disabled actors.

Mitte will speak Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre, 1324 W. Wisconsin Ave., as part of the Marquette University Student Government 2013-14 Speaker Series. The event is free and open to the public. He'll touch on bullying and adversity and maybe, if there's a Q&A component, will weigh in on whether he finds any of those breakfast jokes remotely funny.