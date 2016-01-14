Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby League 10th Season Kicks Off Saturday

Photo Courtesy of Jib, Flickr CC

The Brewcity Bruisers, Milwaukee’s roller derby league, will open their tenth season Saturday, Jan. 16. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Saturday’s double-header is a matchup between Milwaukee’s four home teams: Maiden Milwaukee vs. the Shevil Knevils and the Crazy 8’s vs. the Rushin’ Rollettes.

This is the first bout of the Brewcity Bruisers’ five game season. The bout begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Youth tickets, for kids 12 and under, are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children under five receive free admission.

You can save money on your tickets by donating a non-perishable food item to the Hope House of Milwaukee. Each donation is worth $3 off one regular priced ticket when purchased at the door.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our 10th season in Milwaukee,” said Teri Hammond (aka Frenchy Va Va Voom) Brewcity Bruisers Steering Committee Chair and Beerleader in a press release. “Fans will enjoy unobstructed views of two 30-minute halves of action-packed roller derby from our city's top female athletes.”

The Milwaukee roller derby season runs through May 2016. From there, the Bruisers are set to host teams from across the country for a three day roller derby tournament at the UW Panther Arena, called the Midwest BrewHaHa, June 3-5.

The Brewcity Bruisers is a skater-owned and operated flat track roller derby league. During the home season, four local teams (all part of Brewcity Bruisers league) square off in rotating double-header bouts: Rushin’ Rollettes, Shevil Knevils, Maiden Milwaukee, and the Crazy 8’s.

Established in 2005, the Brewcity Bruisers are constantly looking to evolve and grow. “Every year we have new skaters hit the rink, and our athletic training increases tremendously,” said Comstock. “The Bruisers offer audiences the perfect combination of athletic competition and entertainment, all produced by amateur women athletes in southeastern Wisconsin.”