The Bristol Renaissance Faire Plans Another Summer of Medieval Entertainment

The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presents more additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditional favorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespeare times with medieval food and alcoholic beverages, entertainment, a marketplace and complimentary children’s games and rides. It will be held July 6 through September 2 on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day.

New merchants include White Sea Hookah Lounge, Fairy Scents, Abelman Glass Art, The Dekled Edge selling fiber arts, and Muscovy Trading Co. selling fyne garb. The extensive marketplace is like an outdoor gift shop of medieval artwork, exotic soaps and candles, costumes, metal, handicrafts and jewelry, and much more. Furnishing vendors offer home décor for the renaissance theme lovers such as tapestries and hanging sky chairs. Historical demonstrations of stamped coins and medallions are also traditionally performed in the jewelry booths.

Entertainment at Bristol ranges from comedy, sword fights, horseback riding, art, cooking demonstrations, juggling, belly dancing, circus acts, as well as music. There are seven new acts this year. Visitors will watch and listen to modern medieval music as well as classical music. Glenn Morgan, hammered dulcimer player, will perform all season as well as Iris and Rose, a sister duo delivering a provocative comedy show for the mature audience. Crimson Pirates will perform Celtic and folk music on July 6 and 7. They specialize in playing mandolin, concertina, ukele, pennywhistle, djembe, doumbek and bodhranc. Acoustic duo, Iron Hill Vagabonds will entertain guests with Celtic, Irish and folk songs of different eras. The nationally known Jamila Lotus Bellydance Carnivale will make its Renaissance fair debut with traditional Middle Eastern dance with a live band. From August through early September, VaNa MaZi will perform a unique fusion of Greek, Italian, Asian, Turkish and Gypsy styles and cultures. Lastly, The Dread Crew of Odwood, a pirate themed band, will perform in late August to early September. Their style can be described as the heavy metal of the renaissance era, combining Celtic rock and folk punk.

The Bristol Rennaisance Fair won first place for the second year in a row in the Renaissance Festival Awards from Renaissance Magazine . Winning categories include best renaissance festival, best royalty, best opening gate show, best street cast, best group street performance, and best renaissance fair fan page. There are plenty of opportunities for special discounts to attend this year. For example, there will be a historical and fantasy themed costume contest held on July 27 and July 28 with $100 in prize money and complimentary tickets. More information can be found on the official website, renfair.com.