Broadminded Riffs on the Perils of Doing It Yourself

The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wrong. The cast features Broadminded's Stacy Babl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee.

DIY will be held at the Tenth Street Theatre on April 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $12 at broadmindedcomedy.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the show using only cash.

Tenth Street Theatre is located at 628 N. 10th Street.