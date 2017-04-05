Broken Bat Sets Opening Day for April 7

The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.

We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the brewery and taproom on March 31:

Among the unique features of the brewery are: a front door adorned with a full-sized baseball bat handle; hand-crafted bar top and table tops; full wall of baseball cards in the mens' room; and an ode to the 1940s All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the ladies' room.

The first batch of brews will include a Double Play IPA (double IPA), Climb the Wall (a farmhouse ale), Mint Condition (a porter) and Straight Chedd (pale ale).

Learn more about Broken Bat Brewing Company on their Facebook page.