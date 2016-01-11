The Brown Bottle To Host Prohibition Themed Dinner

Photo Courtesy Facebook, The Brown Bottle

The Brown Bottle will host their annual New Year's Resolution Dinner with Executive Chef Ben Hudson on Jan. 23, and is a one-night only event featuring a five-course meal paired with five hand crafted prohibition era cocktails.

The clocks will be turned back to a time when libations were not taken for granted. The event will pay tribute to the bar tending craft prohibition nearly ended.

Dinner menu includes, Waldorf salad, lobster roll, surf and turf, game hen and baked Alaska.

Cash bar starts at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person.

Contact Tony at The Brown Bottle to make your reservations 414-539-6450.