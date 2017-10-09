Bublr Bikes Launches Crowd-Source Campaign for Riverwest Station

Today Bublr Bikes launched their first-ever community driven campaign, with a goal of $50,000 to completely fund the installation and upkeep of a new, nine-dock Riverwest neighborhood station.

Riverwest community members have expressed great interest in bringing Bublr to their neighborhood. The station will connect Riverwest restaurants and businesses with the nearby UW-Milwaukee campus and Downtown.

“A station in an area without funding from large businesses is difficult for Bublr Bikes to fund on their own so we are turning to community members to assist us in funding the installation of a new station,” says the campaign’s website.

Donations can be made here. High-level donors will receive incentives including personalization options on the Bublr station as well as on individual bicycles.

Bublr Bikes has already received donation commitments from Riverwest businesses including: Bliffert’s, El Centro, La Lune Collection, Fix Development and Fuel Café.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Company Brewing will hold a fundraiser for the station. Colectivo will also be supporting the effort with special Bublr-branded coffee. $1 of every bag sold will be donated.