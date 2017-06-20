Bucks President Peter Feigin Announced as Honoree of 2017 Community Health Centers Roast

× Expand Photo Courtesy NBA.com

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers recently announced Bucks President Peter Feigin as the honoree of their 2017 Roast. This event, which is the organization’s signature fundraiser, will be held Thursday, October 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Downtown Kitchen.

“I’m honored to be recognized by such a vital and dedicated local organization as Sixteenth Street,” Feigin said in a press release. “One of the key focus areas for the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation is youth health and wellness and we are proud to share in Sixteenth Street’s mission of making a positive difference for our city.”

Past honorees include corporate, civic, sport and philanthropic leaders such as Mayor Tom Barrett, Marcus Corporation chairman Steve Marcus, founder and managing partner of Hammes Company Jon Hammes, US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson, MLB commissioner Bud Selig, Governor Jim Doyle and Senator Herb Kohl.