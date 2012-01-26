The <em>Shepherd Express</em> is seeking to hire a Business Manager who will handle all business-related matters for the company. The <em>Shepherd</em> is looking for a smart, well-organized, energetic, upbeat person who is very comfortable with numbers and who has good social and diplomatic skills to handle accounts receivable.<br /><br />The candidate needs to understand basic bookkeeping, budgeting, monthly financial statements and managing payables and receivables. The <em>Shepherd</em> has an outside accounting firm on retainer, so the candidate does not need to be an accountant.<strong><br /><br />Requirements:</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>An undergraduate degree, ideally in business, economics or some related field, or two years of experience working in a similar capacity </li> </ul> <ul> <li>Proficiency in various computer programs, including Excel</li> </ul> <ul> <li>An entrepreneurial attitude that sees minor daily work obstacles as challenges</li> </ul> <p><br />The <em>Shepherd Express</em> is a great place to work. <em>The Business Journal</em> recently recognized the <em>Shepherd </em>as <strong>one of Milwaukee's Top Workplaces</strong>.<br /><br />The salary is competitive and commensurate with the training and experience of the candidate. The <em>Shepherd Express</em> provides a full array of employee benefits, including medical insurance and retirement contributions.<br /><br />The <em>Shepherd Express</em> is celebrating its 30th year of serving Milwaukee, and, according to Media Audit, the <em>Shepherd Express</em> and ExpressMilwaukee.com have more than 300,000 readers. During the past four years of recession, the <em>Shepherd Express</em> did not lay off any employees, did not force any furlough days on employees and did not lower salaries in any manner.<br /><br />If you are interested in applying for this position, please email your resume and cover letter to <a href="mailto:publisher@shepex.com" target="_blank">publisher@shepex.com</a> by Jan. 30, 2012.</p> <p> </p>