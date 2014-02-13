Cafe Bavaria in Wauwatosa is Now Open

This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the traditional German restaurant: No polka dancing or lederhosen, just German staples like schnitzel, sausages and pretzels (delivered from Munich), served with a big selection of German beers and a whole lot of brunch options. You can scan the food menu here.

Cafe Bavaria is located at 7700 Harwood Ave. and online at cafebavaria.com. Stay tuned to expressmilwaukee.com for a full review.