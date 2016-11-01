Cafe Hollander Celebrates 10 Years with Renovation

The Lowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will be closed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversary of the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations. The renovations will include a redesigned bar area, new wood flooring, updated kitchen equipment and increasing the number of tap lines from 24 to 37.

A grand reopening is scheduled for Nov. 18. It will include a revamped menu and the launch of the annual Holiday Bier menu, containing rare and exclusive beers imported from around the world just for the holiday.

On Nov. 20, a charity event will benefit the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. The Chili Weather Coat Drive will be held on Cafe Hollander's patio from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Anyone who donates a new or gently used coat will receive a free bowl of chili and a Lowlands Brewing Collaborative Bourbon Barrel Aged Centraal Quadder. Colectivo Coffee and hot chocolate will also be available to warm participants of the coat drive.